Bradley Walsh’s future on The Chase ‘uncertain’ as favourites to replace him after 16-year run revealed

Bradley Walsh much loved as the host of The Chase, having been part of the show since its launch in 2009.

But, although Bradley is synonymous with the ITV game show, it seems his future on the programme could be in danger.

New predictions have emerged and they question whether Bradley will continue working on the show…

Bradley has presented the show for more than 15 years (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh tipped to exit The Chase

According to betideas.com, Bradley Walsh has been heavily backed to leave his The Chase role in 2025.

It comes after Brad faced some criticism over his presenting skills.

Stephen Mulhern is the favourite to replace Bradley (Credit: Virgin Radio / Youtube)

Bradley Walsh has odds of 4/6 to depart the show anytime this year. As his Chase future hangs in the balance, odds on his son Barney taking over his hosting gig are pretty solid.

Bradley Walsh’s 16-year stint on The Chase could be coming to an end soon.

Bradley’s son, Barney, is among the favourites at 5/1 to replace him should he leave his presenting duties. Meanwhile, Stephen Mulhern stands at 2/1.

Roman Kemp is also a contender (Credit: Youtube)

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Bradley Walsh’s 16-year stint on The Chase could be coming to an end soon, with the presenter odds-on at 4/6 to leave the show anytime in 2025. And viewers seemingly fed up with his recent hosting duties.

“Should Walsh depart the programme, the most eye-catching name in the betting to replace him is his son Barney, who is 5/1 to step into his father’s shoes in the ITV series.

“Stephen Mulhern is the market favourite at 2/1 to become the show’s next presenter, with Roman Kemp (5/1) also in the running.”

Alexander Armstrong is among the other contenders who could take over Bradley’s role if the bookies speculation comes to fruition.

The Chase star has faced criticism lately (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans slam Bradley Walsh

Bradley has recently faced backlash from viewers over his presenting skills.

Back in January the star was slammed for implying that younger contestants on the show are bound to get questions wrong due to their age. One contestant, named Phoebe, was faced with a question that had the 1957 hit song Tutti Frutti as the answer.

After revealing her incorrect answer, Bradley remarked: “You are far too young to remember that.” He added: “I don’t think it was even out when I was a kid.” Phoebe replied: “That has come up in a pub quiz before, just the song playing.”

One viewer fumed on social media: “I wasn’t around when ‘Tutti Frutti’ came out in the 50s, but I still knew the answer. Bradley needs to stop using age as an excuse!”

Just last week, fans of the show were calling for Brad’s replacement.

“This show needs a total revamp. It’s just so dated now and Brad seems ambivalent,” said one person.

Another agreed: “Why does Bradley Walsh do this show any more, he has zero banter with the guests now and looks miserable, time for a new host.”

The star previously told the Daily Mail of continuing his career on The Chase: “Until people say they’ve had enough and start switching off I’ll do it. We’ve had such an extraordinary time together. It’s the best job in the world.”

The Chase is on ITV1 weekdays at 5pm.

