Disgruntled fans of The Chase have demanded the ITV show replaces Bradley Walsh.

TV star Bradley has been at the helm of the ITV game show since the very start in 2009.

And it’s fair to say The Chase has become one of his most successful shows – with recent reports even suggesting Bradley is set to be quids in following a new tourist attraction inspired by the show….

However, after 16 years on the TV, some fans reckon it’s about time for a change.

The Chase fans call for Bradley Walsh ‘to be replaced’

Bradley was back at the helm of The Chase this week for five brand-new episodes.

It’s just so dated now and Brad seems ambivalent.

However, during Monday’s episode (February 3), viewers couldn’t help but share their thoughts that the show should get a new host.

“This show needs a total revamp. It’s just so dated now and Brad seems ambivalent,” said one person.

Another agreed: “Why does Bradley Walsh do this show any more, he has zero banter with the guests now and looks miserable, time for a new host.”

‘Without Bradley, the show would be nothing’

A third person also previously fumed: “Can we give Bradley some new jokes, or the golden handshake, new host…no wait they’ll just replace him with his son or Mulhern, never mind!”

However, other fans have shared their support behind Bradley, with one person writing: “Love the show and Bradley is the best.”

Someone else chimed in: “This show is the Bradley Walsh show. Without him it would be nothing.” A third wrote: “He must be kept on the Chase, he is brilliant!!x.”

Bradley’s new TV job away from The Chase

In other Bradley Walsh news, the TV star has landed himself a new Sky documentary series on Egyptology.

“This isn’t necessarily the field of expertise most viewers would imagine him having. But he is obsessed with this chapter of ancient history,” a TV insider told The Sun.

They then continued: “He’s just thrilled to have bagged a documentary where he gets to indulge the great passion. Even if it doesn’t quite fit in with his current line-up of shows.”

The Sky show, titled Egypt’s Cosmic Code, has already started filming and is set to drop on March 18.

