The Chase viewers have been left fuming by the choice of questions that the contestants were asked in the ITV game show’s Final Chase last night.

The beloved ITV gameshow was back on screens on Monday (February 3) – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

And it was Tom, Sharon, Donna and Kevin who were the latest contestants taking on the chaser, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, to try and bag some serious cash.

But by the end of the episode, fans were left livid.

The Chase slammed by ITV viewers

On The Chase, the first player Tom managed to make it through his head-to-head round, bagging £5,000.

However, the second player Sharon was sadly caught by the Chaser and was sent home. Third player, Donna also had a similar outcome and was caught too.

But for the final player, Kevin, he sailed through the head-to-head, bringing back a huge £75,000, meaning the total cash up for grabs was £80k.

The Chase team miss out on £80k

Then came the Final Chase – and with just two players left, tensions were high.

However, fans were left livid over the “brutal” questions that were being asked to the team.

These included the likes of: Shaun Pollock played cricket for what African country? Versailles Hall of Mirrors was built for which French king? and also Who is smothered on her marriage bed in Shakespeare’s Othello?

Unfortunately, Tom and Kevin managed to get just 11 questions right. And when it came to The Sinnerman’s turn, he quickly beat the team’s score – with 48 seconds remaining.

The Chase viewers livid

The Chase fans quickly took to X sharing their anger about the questions chosen for the contestants in comparison to those for The Sinnerman.

“@ITV making sure the lads don’t take the £80k home,” proclaimed one person.

Someone else then fumed: “Two fellas playing for £80k on The Chase….they get questions not even Nostradamus himself could get to 20 with and the Chaser gets primary school-level questions.”

A third also wrote: “Those questions the team were given were brutal.”

