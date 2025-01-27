The Chase host Bradley Walsh is reportedly set to be quids in following a new tourist attraction inspired by the ITV show

The beloved TV star has been a staple on screens for years – fronting shows like Blankety Blank, Gladiators and the iconic gameshow, The Chase.

Bradley has been at the helm of the ITV show since the very start in 2009.

Now, it’s been claimed that ITV bosses are setting up a new tourist attraction, inspired by The Chase.

Bradley Walsh ‘setting up The Chase tourist attraction’

According to MailOnline, a new The Chase ‘immersive experience’ is planned in venues across the country, similar to escape rooms.

The attraction is said to give fans the chance to show off their quizzing knowledge and play the iconic game for themselves.

And it’s been claimed Bradley is even putting in his own money.

“The Chase is one of ITVs most loved and popular shows, and this is a great way for ITV to bring in much-needed money to the network,” a source told the publication.

‘This venture will be very lucrative’

“Talks have been in the pipelines for months, so much so that the London venue is not far off finished,” the insider added.

“Bradley decided to invest pretty early on. He loves working on The Chase and believes that this venture will be very lucrative.”

It’s also been reported that the show’s chasers will even make a few “special appearances”.

The source then explained: “The Chasers are all behind it and will be making special appearances up and down the country to promote the new venture. Everyone is very excited.”

Bradley’s new TV job away from The Chase

In other Bradley Walsh news, the TV star has landed himself a new Sky documentary series on Egyptology.

“This isn’t necessarily the field of expertise most viewers would imagine him having. But he is obsessed with this chapter of ancient history,” a TV insider told The Sun.

They then continued: “He’s just thrilled to have bagged a documentary where he gets to indulge the great passion. Even if it doesn’t quite fit in with his current line-up of shows.”

The Sky show, titled Egypt’s Cosmic Code, has already started filming and is set to drop on March 18.

