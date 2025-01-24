Booked and busy TV star Bradley Walsh has landed himself a new Sky documentary series on Egyptology.

The 64-year-old presenter has remained a fixture on television in recent years, hosting shows such as Gladiators, Blankety Blank, The Chase and Beat The Chasers. He also stars in Breaking Dad alongside his son Barney Walsh.

However, in his new role, Bradley will be venturing out in a new genre.

Bradley hosts many shows on television, including game show The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh books Sky documentary series on Egyptology

“This isn’t necessarily the field of expertise most viewers would imagine him having, but he is obsessed with this chapter of ancient history,” a TV insider told The Sun.

They continued: “He’s just thrilled to have bagged a documentary where he gets to indulge the great passion, even if it doesn’t quite fit in with his current line-up of shows.”

The Sky show, titled Egypt’s Cosmic Code, has already started filming and is set to drop on March 18.

The doc will serve as a three-part comedy travelogue. Within the episodes, cameras will follow Bradley while visiting a variety of Egypt’s most iconic historical landmarks.

In addition to visiting the landmarks for the first time, Bradley will find answers to some of the ancient civilization’s biggest mysteries from Egyptologists.

Bradley’s new show, Egypt’s Cosmic Code, drops in March (Credit: YouTube)

‘This journey promises to be the adventure of a lifetime’

Following the exciting announcement, Bradley opened up about his reasoning for taking on the show in a press release.

“I have been captivated by Ancient Egypt for as long as I can remember, and now, finally experiencing it firsthand feels truly magical,” he said.

“I have so many questions – Who built the pyramids? Why and how? Exploring Egypt’s most iconic ancient monuments and speaking with experts like Meredith Brand and Arto Belekdanian is the perfect way to seek answers to these mysteries. Egypt is a land of wonder and intrigue, and this journey promises to be the adventure of a lifetime.”

