The Chase viewers fume as player takes low offer: ‘Shouldn’t be allowed any of the prize money’

One of the players on The Chase left viewers furious with his decision last night, after he took a hit at the prize money accumulated by his teammates.

The uproar over the contestant’s “embarrassing” behaviour comes after complaints about “easy” questions on the ITV quiz show.

Although the player in question, Qahir, was able to make it to the Final Chase, he came under fire for accepting the Chaser’s low offer.

The Menace gave Qahir a high offer of £69,000 (Credit: ITV)

The Chase player takes a low offer

Taking a low offer on The Chase isn’t always frowned upon. It is a strategy players use to increase their chances of making it back for the Final Chase.

The last episode (February 19) saw the Chaser give Qahir an upper offer of £69,000 and a lower offer of -£1,000. He had collected £5,000 in the cash builder.

It would be a waste of my time if you don’t go through now.

His teammates – Katy, Liam and Anne – advised him against taking the Chaser’s offer and sticking with the money he had. However, Qahir chose the low offer.

He went up against Darragh Ennis aka The Menace. Despite self-doubt, Qahir made it to the Final Chase.

Qahir’s game also prompted the host, Bradley Walsh, to issue a warning before the final question. He said: “You’ve gone for minus one. It would be a waste of my time if you don’t go through now, I have to be honest.”

Qahir made it to the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

Viewers complain

The Chase viewers were disappointed with the player for taking the lower offer. A significant number of them took to X to complain about his game plan.

One viewer argued that contestants who settle for a low offer shouldn’t win the full prize money.

They wrote: “People who take a minus offer on @ITVChase should have the minus amount they accepted taken off any winnings they may get.”

Another said: “The [bleep] that take the minus shouldn’t be allowed any of the prize money!!!”

Another added: “Taking a minus offer in a team sport is embarrassing.”

He ‘won it for them’

Not all were against Qahir’s decision to go low in the game. Some argued that his game worked in the favour of the team, given the team – Qahir, Katy and Liam – won the Final Chase and took home £10,000.

Even Bradley said: “You know what, you’ve made it! You’ve got three in the final! So well done you, mate.”

One viewer impressed with Qahir’s game said: “Qahir all is forgiven! #TheChase Redeemed yourself brilliantly.”

Another added: “Qahir was on fire but the pushbacks did it in the end. Congrats to you all”

A third praised him saying: “Brilliant work and decision to go low Qahir.”

