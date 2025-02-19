The Chase complaints pour in as ITV show slammed over ‘easy’ questions: ‘A 3-year-old boy would know the answer to that’

The Chase has been hit with backlash by fans over the ITV show’s “easy” questions in the final chase.

The gameshow returned to TV screens on Tuesday (February 18) for another episode – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

However, fans were left up in arms over the show’s “easy” questions for one contestant.

The Chase returned for another episode (Credit: ITV)

ITV The Chase returns for new episode

On The Chase on Tuesday (February 18) Bradley welcomed four new contestants to try and take home serious cash.

And it was Will from York, Annaka from Newton Abbot, Debra from Glasgow and Tom from London who took on the chaser Mark Labbett, also known as The Beast.

First player Will was sadly caught failing to land a spot in the final. Meanwhile, second player Annaka went big and played for a huge £53,000 – but the move backfired as she was caught.

Fans slammed the player’s ‘easy’ questions (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans slam ‘easy’ questions

Fortunately, player three Debra managed to make it back, bringing in a hefty £6,000. As for the fourth player Tom, he was caught – meaning it was just Debra in the final chase.

Playing for £6,000, all eyes were on Debra as she attempted to bag as many correct answers as she could – which turned out to be 15.

During his final round, chaser Mark managed to catch up with her score of 15, with 40 seconds remaining.

Viewers were left fuming (Credit: ITV)

‘She had some simple questions’

However, fans were not too happy during the final Chase, as they called out the show for giving Debra “easy” questions.

The questions that popped up during the round included the likes of: the fat controller’s railway features in what series? (Thomas The Tank Engine), the band Oasis were formed in what Northern city? (Manchester) and what finish toy company offers a pick-a-brick service? (Lego)

Reacting on X, one person fumed: “Christ, she had some simple questions there.”

What else did ITV The Chase viewers say?

Another viewer wrote: “A [explicit] monkey could have answered most of those questions Deborah got!

“What Danish toy company?! [explicit] off. #TheChase No wonder she got as many as she did they were [explicit] easy!!!”

A third also penned: “Which luxury car’s name is shortened to Roller?’ [Explicit] off ITV – a 3 year old boy would know the answer to that question ffs!…”

A fourth chimed in: “I think it’s fair to say that Debra’s questions were a lot more straightforward there, but you can’t argue with fifteen on the bounce from Mark…”

