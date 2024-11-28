Not only did Tulisa Contostavlos struggle during her first solo challenge, but I’m A Celebrity medics reportedly “rushed in” to help her.

The I’m A Celebrity star’s general knowledge was put to the test in the last Bushtucker trial in a bid to win stars. However, Ant & Dec had to extend their help to Tulisa when she didn’t get most answers right.

Although viewers saw her scream her lungs out inside the hand of the gigantic clock and even criticised I’m A Celebrity for giving her the ‘easiest’ trial, a part of the said episode was reportedly “cut”.

Tulisa’s knowledge was put to the test in solo trial (Credit: ITV)

Medics ‘rushed’ to help I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa

The solo trial called Shock Around The Clock saw Tulisa strapped inside the hand of a humongous clock. She was surrounded by flies, crickets and cockroaches.

The actual episode which aired on ITV1 only shows her doing the challenge. But according to The Sun, the show “cut” a specific moment when medics “rushed in” to help the singer.

An insider said: “The show was jam-packed full of drama and only an hour long so not everything made the final cut – but mid-way through the trial the show medics rushed in to help.”

Tulisa thought an insect got inside her ear (Credit: ITV)

The X Factor judge was horrified at the thought of an insect inside her ear, although she didn’t know what it was.

“Tulisa was convinced something was in her ear – she wasn’t sure if it was a cockroach, cricket or fly – and had to have a syringe wash,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Ant & Dec were seen telling each other that Tulisa was screaming even before the insects were poured on her.

The singer’s extreme reaction didn’t go unnoticed as viewers pointed out that others have had more difficult trials. Tulisa was also exempt from height trial and it isn’t known why. This left fans further confused as she made a grand entrance on the show in a helicopter.

Entertainment Daily! has approached ITV for comment.

Latest on the ITV show

As the time’s come for the campmates to get voted out, their loved ones have started to arrive down under.

Meeting Tulisa on the bridge will be her best pal Michelle McKenna, who has jetted over to Australia.

Michelle, who has been watching her friend on I’m A Celebrity, hinted at two possible romances inside the show. If you didn’t know, Tulisa identifies as demisexual – an attraction for someone you are emotionally connected to.

Tulisa’s friend subtly hinted that the singer and Alan Halsall “actually make a dead cute couple.” However, she knows they are “like little besties” on the show.

Michelle also expressed her desire to “play matchmaker”, after noting that Barry McGuigan’s son Shane is “cute.” “Barry’s son, apparently he’s cute! I’m gonna play matchmaker,” she said.

