I’m a Celebrity viewers were not too impressed as they slammed the latest trial Tulisa Contostavlos had to do.

The N-Dubz singer is one of many famous faces appearing in this year’s series. Alongside Tulisa, the likes of Jane Moore, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall are roughing it up in the Aussie jungle.

But on Wednesday (November 27) it was time for Tulisa to do her first Bushtucker trial – and fans had a lot to say about it…

I’m A Celebrity Tulisa takes part in trial

During the latest I’m A Celeb instalment, Tulisa took part in the Shock Around The Clock trial.

This saw her strapped inside the second hand of a giant clock that rotated around the clock face. For every star, she was be given a category and had to answer 12 things that would fit into the category within just 60 seconds.

With the clock ticking, Tulisa’s knowledge was put to the test, all while rotating and being joined by an assortment of critters.

With time up, Tulisa was removed and the hosts informed her that she had bagged 5 out of 13 stars.

Reflecting on the trial, Tulisa said: “When I was in there my brain just wouldn’t function, it just went blank, I was just trying to survive.”

Fans slam ‘easy’ trial on I’m A Celebrity

However, fans were quick to brand the trial as “easy” especially the questions that Tulisa was asked – including naming her own campmates.

Easiest trial of the lot so far

On X, one person said; “Nah. Tulisa, this was the probably the easiest challenge minus the insects.”

A second wrote: “The questions in this trial are so easy. And they’re moving her slowly around the clock with only bugs. Easiest trial of the lot so far and she’s failing badly!”

A third penned: “Am I missing something or is this trial actually very easy in comparison with the ones others have had?”

Tulisa on I’m A Celebrity

Other people rallied around Tulisa though, and insisted the challenge was indeed hard. One person penned: “To be fair, if i had a lot of insects and I’m going upside down, I’d lose a whole lot of concentration…”

Ngl this challenge is pretty hard

A second penned: “Ngl this challenge is pretty hard especially when you’re on the spot.” A third gushed: “5 stars out of 12 well done @officialtulisa. That trial wasn’t easy. Even I would have struggled with that one.”

