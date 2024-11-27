I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos has a flawless smile – after spending more than £12,000 to fix her teeth.

The N-Dubz singer claims to have had very few procedures done on her. It’s no secret that Tulisa uses fillers to make her lips look fuller.

Ahead of her band’s reunion in 2023, Tulisa had another pretty expensive dental procedure to enhance her appearance.

So, how many makeovers has I’m A Celeb star Tulisa had? Why do her gums appear smaller? And how much has she spent on the dental procedures? We have all the deets.

Tulisa had her first smile makeover when she became The X Factor judge (Credit: Shutterstock)

I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa’s teeth before and after

Years ago, before rising to popularity as The X Factor judge Tulisa donned a different smile. She reportedly had her first dental procedure in 2011.

According to Hello! Magazine, her father said at the time, “She’s had her teeth done for £12k; why not if it makes her feel better?” What exactly she had done to her teeth is not known.

But Tulisa’s smile was evidently different post-procedure; they were more aligned and brighter.

However, the singer had a makeover, particularly for The X Factor. The Daily Mail reports that she debuted her new teeth at the launch of the new series. Although, the iconic spat with Gary Barlow about her mouth is still remembered years later.

Tulisa’s father sided with her decision to fix her teeth before regularly appearing on the screen for the singing reality show.

“It’s the industry she is in, she needs to look her best. She doesn’t tell me she feels pressurised to look good since she joined The X Factor but she’s a girl, she’s young, of course, she does,” he said.

A production source claimed at the time that ITV bosses spent a whopping £70,000 on Tulisa’s makeover. It was done in a “bid to get her to ditch the shell suits and bling and become more classy.”

Tulisa has been vocal about her fillers (Credit:SplashNews.com)

She had another procedure before N-Dubz comeback

It seems the I’m A Celebrity wasn’t entirely convinced with her first makeover – she had her teeth fixed again in late 2022.

The X Factor judge took to Instagram to thank her dentist at Pro Dental Clinic ahead of N-Dubz’s comeback tour. The singer said: “I want to say a massive thank you to @prodentallondon for sorting out my gnashers before the tour. I love my new teeth!”

“I know I’ve been an absolute mare and a proper fuss pot, but thank you so much for being so kind and patient and doing such an amazing job,” she continued.

She admitted to not being happy with her old smile which stressed her for a while. A happy Tulisa with a new makeover said: “I haven’t smiled like this in ages.”

Unfortunately, being the spotlight, means Tulisa is a victim of cruel trolling over her appearance.

She had her teeth brightened during the second smile makeover (Credit: ITV)

Dental experts believe Tulisa may have veneers

The team at Pro Dental reportedly said that the singer’s teeth were “shaved down” by a small amount before the procedure. She is said to have got veneers.

Dentist Dr. Rizwan Mahmood of Ruh Dental explained to the magazine what went into Tulisa’s second makeover. “Veneers are custom-made shells that cover the front surfaces of the teeth, offering a permanent way to correct uneven shapes, stains, or gaps for a flawless finish,” he said.

For Tulisa, the dentists used Emax Porcelain veneers. Although super thin, they are as strong as traditional ones. During the procedure, they removed only as little as one mm of the original teeth.

As for the money spent on the procedure, it wasn’t inexpensive. Reportedly, the dental clinic charges £795 per tooth for eight or more porcelain veneers. The singer is also said to have brightened her teeth, which cost another £495.

Singer’s gums look smaller

Tulisa’s gums are less evident when she smiles now compared to years ago. The dentists named several reasons for the changes in appearance.

“Tulisa’s gumline appears more refined, which might suggest gum contouring, a common cosmetic dental procedure that uses lasers to reshape excess gum tissue, revealing more of the tooth’s surface,” he said.

Gum contouring is sometimes paired with veneers to create a more enhanced aesthetic. Meanwhile, fillers in non-dental areas, such as lips or cheekbones could also make gums appear less distinct.

The dentists noted that Tulisa’s fillers, which she has openly talked about, could be the reason. “Fillers can add volume to the lips and cheeks, subtly altering the way gums are displayed when smiling,” Dr. Rizwan said.

