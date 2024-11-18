Singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos has been announced as one of the contestants in I’m A Celebrity this year.

However, before this new chapter, Tulisa’s career in the spotlight included drama – most notably with her fellow X Factor judge, Gary Barlow.

The two famously clashed during the 2012 series.

Tulisa and Gary argued after he insulted her breath on The X Factor (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa and Gary Barlow row on The X Factor

Tulisa’s time as a judge on The X Factor in 2011 and 2012 came with its share of drama.

Serving alongside music industry heavyweights Gary, Kelly Rowland, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, she experienced first-hand the pressures of primetime television.

One particular incident occurred when the Take That singer made a sharp remark during a live show.

During a discussion about the performance of Gary’s contestant, Christopher Maloney, Tulisa criticised his song choices.

“How many of these eighties classics are you going to let him destroy?” She complained.

“I don’t know what offends me more, those comments or that fag ash breath,” Gary retorted.

The exchange left Tulisa momentarily speechless, but she quickly fired back, accusing Gary of drinking.

She said: “Just a note for Gary, lay off the red wine because I can really smell that as well.”

The exchange reportedly left Tulisa fuming, but she managed to keep her composure.

The next evening, she made light of the spat by showing up to the results show with a nicotine patch on her arm.

Even host Dermot O’Leary joined in on the joke. “You’re all looking and, more importantly, smelling absolutely beautiful,” he quipped.

Tulisa was a judge on the X Factor for two years (Credit: SplashNews)

Tulisa and Gary aftermath

Despite the apparent animosity, Gary was quick to express regret. On ITV2’s The Xtra Factor, the singer admitted he’d had “a little sip” of red wine and reiterated his apology to Tulisa.

He said: “Can I apologise to Tulisa – I mean it. You have the freedom to be as personal as you like to me for the rest of the series – insult me.”

However, when Tulisa was asked if she had accepted his apology, she cheekily replied: “No, not yet.”

At the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2012, Tulisa emphasised that the incident was not as serious as it appeared.

“We’re totally fine. We were never not speaking in the first place. I can handle it,” she confirmed.

Dermot also shared that the clash had been quickly resolved. “Gary’s a lovely guy,” he shared at the awards at the time. “He regretted it obviously as soon as he said it, so he apologised straight away.”

Gary later admitted that he was glad that Tulisa left the show (Credit: Cover Images)

Tulisa’s exit on The X Factor

Despite their apparent reconciliation, Gary expressed relief when Tulisa’s time on The X Factor came to an end in 2013.

Reflecting on the change in the judging line-up, he stated to The Sun: “I was almost glad for it to end last year, so when I heard Sharon [Osbourne] was coming back, I was relieved. I didn’t get the impression Tulisa wanted to come back.”

He added that Sharon’s presence brought a more relaxed dynamic to the panel.

Gary brought up the spat when he jokingly commented on his new colleague’s breath: “Sharon’s breath is much better!”

Tulisa’s departure from The X Factor coincided with personal and professional issues.

These included an arrest on suspicion of supplying class-A drugs. However, she was later cleared.

Tulisa is returning to TV with her I’m A Celebrity debut (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa joins I’m A Celebrity

Ahead of her I’m A Celebrity debut, Tulisa candidly opened up to FAULT magazine about her doubts.

“My biggest fear about going on the show is being thrust so far back into the spotlight again,” she admitted.

“But then at the same time, I’ve done this all my life… Like, why am I letting bad experiences in the past make me feel terrified to be on television or do an interview or get photographed by paparazzi?”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa cruelly trolled over her appearance as Rylan hits out

Are you watching I’m A Celeb this year? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.