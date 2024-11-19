Comedian Joel Dommett, who took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2016 and co-presented the Extra Camp from 2017 to 2019, posted a video on Instagram yesterday describing Monday’s episode of the reality TV show as “very emotional”.

“It’s a very emotional episode this evening on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” he said ahead of the episode, while tears pooled in his eyes.

Joel is back in front of the cameras this year on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked. He’ll co-present the I’m A Celebrity spin-off with Sam Thompson, erstwhile King of the Jungle.

Joel Dommett took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2016 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Joel Dommett in tears after I’m A Celebrity

“Get your tissues ready,” he captioned his video, posted to his 874K Instagram followers.

“It’s a very emotional episode this evening on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” he said, while visibly upset by the proceedings.

“You’re gonna love it. It’s absolutely amazing. What a show!”

Joel Dommett left the jungle on day 22 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Seeing Joel in tears clearly moved some of his fans.

“Omg what’s going on!” one wrote in the comments. “Got to watch it now.”

“Oh gosh!” another wrote. “Sending you love!”

Is Joel OK? He does not look himself.

A third encouraged others to “give him a hug,” while a fourth asked: “Is Joel OK? He does not look himself.”

Another concerned person wrote: “He looks tired and different.”

Someone else commented: “Are you OK?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett)

Barry on I’m A Celebrity

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw tears all round, including from much of the viewing public – and, dare we say, many of us here at Entertainment Daily!

During mealtime, Barry McGuigan opened up about the death of his daughter Danika. She was just 33 years old when she died, following a brief but intense battle with bowel cancer.

She had successfully beaten acute lymphoblastic leukaemia as a child. For that, Nika – as her friends knew her – underwent chemotherapy for two years in St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London.

Barry’s daughter Danika McGuigan died of bowel cancer at the age of 33 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

The Northern Irish actor was “an incredible and versatile talent who lit up our screens with her undeniable presence, sensitivity and superb comic timing,” her agent said following her passing.

Barry’s campmates were quick to console him, with Tulisa Contostavlos offering some sage words to the boxing promoter.

I’m A Celebrity continues on November 19 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

