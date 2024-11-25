Tulisa Contostavlos is exempt from this week’s I’m A Celebrity heights trial, even though during her entrance she skydived from a helicopter.

Hosts Ant and Dec brought I’m A Celebrity to a momentary pause on Sunday to deliver an important update. Viewers were voting for who was to compete in the ‘Jack and the Scream Stalk’ Bushtucker trial.

This trial involves Dean McCullough climbing 50 feet into the air to collect stars. Exempt from the trial were Reverend Richard Coles and Tulisa Contostavlos.

But singer Tulisa leapt out of a helicopter last week, leaving fans in a state of confusion.

Tulisa Contostavlos exempt from I’m A Celebrity trial

As Geordie duo Ant and Dec opened Bushtucker trial voting during Sunday’s episode (November 24), they first paused to deliver an important message.

Dec informed the audience: “Reverend Richard and Tulisa are ruled out of this one on medical grounds.”

That meant audience members were unable to vote for either of these celebrities. Some viewers weren’t happy.

“Rev Richard and Tulisa ruled out of the heights trial on medical grounds, oh no so it begins,” commented one user on X.

Many viewers were baffled why Tulisa was exempt.

During the opening episode on November 17, some of the campmates parachuted out of helicopters. This epic entrance was obviously from dizzying heights far exceeding that of the ‘Jack and the Scream Stalk’ trial.

“Tulisa couldn’t be chosen on medical grounds which she stated at the end there was down to heights but she was okay to jump out of a helicopter in the first episode, makes sense,” queried one fan on X.

Another agreed with the confusion: “Very confused how Tulisa is medically exempt from a height related trial yet she jumped out of a helicopter to get into the jungle?”

Why Tulisa was exempt from trial

While ITV doesn’t reveal exactly why campmates are exempt from trials, it’s been speculated as to why Tulisa and Richard haven’t been able to do the trial.

Tulisa has suffered from Bell’s palsy. It’s a neurological disorder that causes weakness or paralysis on one side of the face.

According to reports, the condition could make it dangerous for Tulisa if she suffered an attack whilst at height in the trial.

One viewer speculated: “Tbf she has Bell’s palsy which is dangerous to climb heights in case you get a seizure. Very different to being strapped to someone in a parachute.”

ED! contacted reps for ITV for comment.

