I’m A Celebrity accused of ‘spoiling’ the show in the opening moments with the coming up preview

Show bosses were accused of ‘spoiling’ I’m A Celebrity in the opening moments by fans of the show with the preview.

During an edit for what was coming up on tonight’s show (Sunday November 24) it was revealed two camp leaders will be appointed after the public have been voting.

However, although the show didn’t confirm who had been chosen, the next shot showed the two new leaders giving roles out.

Ant and Dec were hosting tonight’s show as usual (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans annoyed at show preview

Despite the fact they had cut away before the two leaders were named, showing them reading out the camp chores, ‘spoiled’ it for some.

Taking to X as the credits rolled, those watching at home shared their fury.

“Thanks for spoiling who the leaders are in the first 30 seconds,” raged one.

Another said: “Did the preview just show who the new leaders were?!”

“Sooo Danny and Barry are the new leaders. They slipped and showed us,” said one more.

A fourth added: “Thanks for giving away the leaders.”

“Not them already leaking the new camp leaders,” added a fifth.

Coleen impressed with her part of the trial (Credit: ITV)

Dean and Coleen do the trial

Elsewhere tonight Dean McCullough went off to do yet another trial, this time accompanied by Coleen Rooney.

As they took part in Absolute Carnage, they were told one of them would be locked inside the back of a ute with all of the stars. The stars were locked into place with different fastenings. Different tools to undo each one of them. The other celebrity’s job was to search for the different tools and pass them over once found.

Dean was the one searching for the tools so Coleen was positioned in the back of the ute. Here she was joined by cockroaches, crickets, giant mealworms and rats, whilst Dean once again came face to face again with his arch nemesis – fish guts.

Working as a team with 12 minutes to unlock all the stars, Coleen and Dean successfully won 9 stars for camp.

Coleen certainly impressed, with Dec commenting: “You were very calm, very quiet, you just got on with it.”

Coleen replied: “Yeah that is my way of coping, silence, the silent treatment.”

Meanwhile, Coleen also shared a story of how she once went to the White House and met Donal Trump. And Oti gave up her bed for Richard after hearing he hadn’t slept well and was worried about his back. What a hero!

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

