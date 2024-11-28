I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos took part in her first Bushtucker Trial with a little help from Ant and Dec.

I’m A Celebrity viewers are relieved to finally see some new celebrities take part in the trials. They have had enough of Dean McCullough hogging the limelight. Next up, was Tulisa’s turn.

However, Ant and Dec seemed to be providing an awful lot of help, which didn’t go down well with fans.

Tulisa Contostavlos took on the trial on Wednesday night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa on I’m A Celebrity

In Wednesday night’s episode (November 27), the announcement came at camp that Tulisa was to participate in her first trial.

Alan Halsall quipped: “I’m not surprised she got voted in after the Fright Bus, those screams were loud.”

The N-Dubz singer believed she’d been “playing it cool” this whole time and she’d finally been “rumbled in the jungle”.

The challenge was as follows: The X Factor judge got strapped into a cage on the face of a giant clock. As she ticked around in a circle, she had 60 seconds to provide 12 answers within a specified category.

Of course, in true I’m A Celebrity fashion, cockroaches, crickets and green ants joined the game. Just a small distraction to have these critters tumbling around with the star as she tried to think.

The Geordie duo asked the singer what her general knowledge is like. “Not great,” Tulisa responded. Bet viewers couldn’t wait to see this play out.

Question one should have been a breeze. She had to give the names of her fellow campers. Failing at the first star, Tulisa forgot about Coleen Rooney and Melvin Odoom. How could she?

Tulisa needed all the help she could get from Ant and Dec in her trial (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec offer more than just moral support

Another category was elements from the periodic table. Tulisa was struggling, so the cheerful hosts offered her some help with the trial.

“Think of metals,” shouted Dec, following up with: “A balloon that floats away.”

It was Ant’s turn to help as he said: “How do you take the creases out your clothes?” She then guessed iron.

“What’s in toothpaste,” he added to prompt another answer, specifying: “What keeps them clean?”

Unfortunately, Tulisa failed to get 12 elements in the allotted time, even with the help.

Another round was all about the phonetic alphabet, surely this will be Tulisa’s strength?

“I don’t know the [expletive] phonetic alphabet,” she yelled. Oh dear.

Ant and Dec continued giving hints to Tulisa to help her.

The singer ended up managing to get her hands on five out of the 12 stars, not a bad effort, but how many of them were her own work? She did correctly name all eight kings named Henry, along with identifying 12 countries in Europe all by herself.

Tulisa was not impressed with all the in-cage critters in her first Bushtucker trial (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celeb

Tulisa seemed to be receiving a lot of support which didn’t impress viewers. They took to X to complain.

“Ant and Dec are really helping them with the trials this year,” one viewer shared with a disappointed emoji.

One fan got straight to the point: “Absolutely pathetic Ant and Dec helping her.”

A third wrote: “Ant and Dec should just hand her the stars at this point, they’re helping her so much.”

It wasn’t all negative press for the former Grange Hill stars. One user shared: “I love how much Ant and Dec are helping Tulisa out.”

“Tbh if Ant and Dec weren’t helping her we’d be watching Tulisa spin in silence for 15 minutes,” another pointed out.

