The new series of I’m A Celebrity has taken a turn, with Maura Higgins and Tulisa Contostavlos seemingly locked in a “head-to-head battle for power”.

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power Games, body language expert Judi James unpacked the subtle – and not-so-subtle – tensions brewing between the two celebrities.

Maura Higgins and Tulisa sat together on the Fright Bus (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins and Tulisa on I’m A Celebrity

Judi highlighted how Love Island star Maura’s arrival has shifted the camp’s dynamics. She entered the show last Thursday alongside fellow newbie Richard Coles.

“Maura’s arrival in camp has caused a seismic shift in the celebrity pecking order and behavioural dynamics,” Judi explained. “Maura is a natural attention-getter as she’s funny and sharp as well as beautiful, but in the dining task she also showed her capacity for strength and bravery.”

According to Judi, Maura’s strong personality appears to have ruffled feathers – particularly for singer Tulisa, whose leadership in the camp has come under pressure.

Judi singled out Tulisa as the campmate most affected by Maura’s entrance.

“Tulisa’s role is probably the one most challenged by Maura,” she observed. “So far, there have been no signs of bonding or friendship rituals between the two women to avoid any stand-off occurring.”

This came to a head during the Fright Bus group task on Tuesday night’s show, where the two engaged in what Judi referred to as a “scream-off”.

The two stars engaged in what was described as a “scream-off” (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity latest

The bus challenge – which involved the contestants being showered with creepy crawlies – seemingly became the stage for a dramatic showdown between Maura and Tulisa.

“The scream-off looked very much like a head-to-head battle for power,” Judi said.

However, Maura was also accused of playing things up for the camera.

“Initially Maura’s non-verbal display of pre-task fears looked so much like the bad acting she performed in the junk yard camp, where she had to pretend to be weak and vulnerable,” Judi noted.

Tulisa, on the other hand, turned her screams into a show of dominance.

Maura was a late entrant on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

“Maura showed several signs of an actual desire to escape but Tulisa’s screaming did look more founded on competitive and explosively challenging displays,” Judi explained.

She described it as “somewhere between a Tarzan-like power-yodel and a keening ritual to be the loudest and most alpha”.

Amid the tension, fellow campmate Barry McGuigan found himself in an awkward position, literally sandwiched between the two.

“It looked at one point more like two opera divas having a sing-off with Barry sitting in the middle,” Judi quipped.

