Vernon Kay turned 51 over the weekend and he celebrated with a spot of DIY and a telling off from wife Tess Daly.

The DJ posted on his socials over the weekend, revealing he was in the garden enjoying the sunshine. However, speaking on his BBC Radio 2 show today (April 29), that’s not all he did in the garden…

It was Vernon’s birthday at the weekend, so he celebrated by wrecking the garden (Credit: Cover Images)

Vernon Kay risks wrath of wife Tess Daly

The presenter told his listeners how the sunny weekend weather had him eager to tackle various projects around the house and garden. However, his enthusiasm wasn’t shared by wife Tess, 56.

“The weather was pretty decent for the majority of the UK, I think,” Vernon said. “I did that thing when the weather’s nice, and you’ve got a shed, and there’s power tools in there, or maybe a shovel or something, and you’re just itching.

“And you’re like, you know what, I’ve got to do something. And I think it’s the moment that Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly fears, where I go in and wander round the garden aimlessly looking for things that… Look, I think I’m fixing them, Tess thinks I’m destroying them.”

Admitting that his skills aren’t up there with Alan Titchmarsh’s, Vernon added: “There might be a few trees that might have a few less limbs. But, in my opinion, they look tidier!”

He also revealed: “I found an old box of garden grass seed and I was like, ooh I’ll scatter that! Never done that in my life before, but I’ve got an excuse now I’m 51. Pottering, I think it’s called. I do like that.”

‘Just please be careful’

However, it’s not the first time Vernon has come a cropper with his home improvements.

He previously revealed: “It’s so funny. Whenever I go in the shed, I pull out a power tool. Strictly Come Dancing‘s Tess Daly’s always stood at the front door. ‘Now, just please be careful.’ She knows what I’m like,” he quipped.

Vernon also hurt his back over Christmas when ‘fixing’ the festive lights at their home.

Tess has previously shared her dislike of Vernon’s home ‘improvements’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Where do Tess Daly and Vernon Kay live?

Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay live in a £1.7m home nestled in the Buckinghamshire countryside. The Beaconsfield home boasts a home gym, an indoor palm tree, pet Shetland ponies living in the garden and a pool!

