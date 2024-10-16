Vernon Kay has admitted that his wife Tess Daly and their daughters, Phoebe and Amber, often give him a good old telling off due to a family issue.

The radio host opened up about what goes on in his house when he is poorly, which unfortunately can spark complaints…

Vernon Kay on Tess Daly ‘really looking after him’

Speaking to his listeners on BBC Radio 2 this week, Vernon explained that when he is poorly his wife and daughters treat him “like a king” – but he doesn’t return the favour!

He said: “I’ve got to say that when I am poorly, they treat me like a King my girls, they really do. Sometimes I get shouted at because it’s not reciprocated, I think is the right word.

“You know, I apologise on a regular basis, so yeah, there you go, they really do look after me.”

Vernon and Tess share two gorgeous girls, including daughter Phoebe (Credit: Splash News)

Vernon Kay on home life with Tess

The admission came after fellow radio star Zoe Ball dubbed Vernon a “lucky man” due to his morning routine alongside wife Tess, 55.

Vernon detailed: “My alarm is set for seven, that’s when we all get up. I have Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly roll over and go: ‘It’s time to get up’, with a dig of the elbow. ‘Come on, get up.'”

Zoe then quipped: “Oh, you’re a lucky man! Living the dream Vernon Kay, honestly!”

Tess and Vernon tied the knot in 2003 (Credit: ITV)

The pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year, and in an Instagram Q&A at the time, Tess gushed: “We still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about, we still have a real laugh,” reports MailOnline.

“I see when his name comes up on my phone, I’m like yay.”

Tess added: “We have a good laugh, he’s always messing about, dancing and singing in the kitchen. [There’s] never a dull moment.”

