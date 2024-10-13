Vernon Kay on strict relationship rule he follows with wife Tess Daly: ‘When you don’t, things become more difficult’

Vernon Kay previously revealed how he makes his romance with his wife Tess Daly work.

Telly favourite Vernon – who is back on screens today (October 13) M&S Dress The Nation – and Tess have been together for more than two decades. The pair first met in the 2000s and have gone from strength to strength, and now share daughters Phoebe and Amber together.

And it turns out there’s a very simple reason that they have managed to remain happily together for such a long period of time…

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay on rule he follows with Tess Daly

In 2023, Vernon was quizzed about his romance with Strictly host Tess. The TV star went on to share how it’s important to be honest and open with your significant other.

“Intimacy is not just being in bed and making love. Intimacy stretches to all aspects of life. The best thing you can do is just talk to each other — put the kettle on and chat,” he told The Sun at the time.

“Sometimes you have to bite your tongue, but you’ve also got to come out with stuff that’s bothering you because when you don’t, that’s when it festers and grows, and things become more difficult. Communication is key.”

The presenter opened up about his romance (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly ‘sit and talk’

Vernon then reflected on his own father’s piece of advice when it comes to romance and love. He said: “My dad always taught me never to go to bed on an argument, and my parents both said: ‘Put the kettle on, have a brew, and sit and talk.’ That’s your couples’ therapy right there — and it’s free.”

Vernon says Tess is the boss

In 2022, Vernon opened up about his life with Tess and admitted “communication” is the key to a happy relationship.

“There’s no secret. No kind of golden highway. The key is – and I know this sounds really lame – keep talking,” he told The Mirror. Vernon added: “Communication is the key to everything.”

The star, who has presented This Morning, also went on to joke that Tess is the one who wears the trousers in the relationship. He said: “Tess is the boss. I say jokingly. We all know our role in the family. It just works perfectly.”

Watch Vernon on M&S: Dress The Nation on Sunday (October 13) at 12.45pm on ITV1.

Read more: Tess Daly asks bosses ‘can I have slightly lower heels?’ after live Strictly mishap