Celebrating 20 years of marriage last year and sharing two gorgeous daughters, queen of Strictly Tess Daly and Family Fortunes host Vernon Kay are one of the power couples of British telly.

After both beginning their careers as models, it’s perhaps no surprise that they boast an equally stylish home, which Tess often teases us with glimpses of on social media.

Here, as Vernon appears on Tipping Point Lucky Stars today (February 17), we take a peek through the keyhole and bring you everything we know about the couple’s mansion, thought to be worth in the millions…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Where do Tess Daly and Vernon Kay live?

Tess and Vernon own a luxurious six-bedroom home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, which they reportedly bought for around £1.7 million.

Keen chef Tess regularly delights fans with online cooking videos and food ads, which show off an enviable open-plan kitchen.

That’s a kitchen we wouldn’t mind cooking in! (Credit: YouTube)

By the looks of one of her recent stories, it even boasts a chandelier and an indoor palm tree!

It’s not surprising that the decor always seems to get just as many if not more compliments than whatever Tess is cooking, with one fan recently commenting: “I can’t pay attention to any of the food, I want your kitchen!”

Did someone say home gym?

If that wasn’t enough, Tess’s Instagram has also let slip that the couple have a home gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Must’ve come in handy for Vernon’s recent marathon training for Children In Need!

We want Tess and Vernon’s living room!

Of course, Tess and Vernon’s house also has the living room of dreams, which their Instagram followers were particularly in awe of over Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

With a Christmas tree that even 5ft 7 Tess has to stand on a chair to decorate, they’ve got to be some pretty high ceilings!?

It probably won’t come as a surprise that Tess also runs her own homeware line, selling chic bedding sets that she regularly models around her own home.

Who needs a film set when you basically live in one!

Tess and Vernon’s glorious garden

Over the summer, Tess thrilled viewers with a sneak peak of her garden, which had been kitted out for a glamping party for her daughter’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Hiding somewhere behind this are some woodland grounds where the family’s two Shetland ponies (yes you read right!) live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

And, on top of that, they also have a hotel-worthy swimming pool that means Tess can also shoot for her swimwear brand from home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Is there any chance they’re looking for lodgers because we’re in!

Catch Vernon on Tipping Point Lucky Stars today (February 17) on ITV1 at 4pm.

