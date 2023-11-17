Children In Need star Vernon Kay admits ‘communication is key’ to his happy marriage with wife Tess Daly

He’s currently completing a gruelling Children In Need challenge, but TV’s Vernon Kay previously revealed how he keeps his marriage to Tess Daly on the right track.

The TV star, who raised millions for the charity with his 115-mile Ultra UltraMarathon Challenge, has been married to his wife for two decades. And, as Tess shares her support for Vernon this week, they seem happier and more solid than ever.

Like most couples, the pair have had their ups and downs, but they have stuck together through thick and thin.

Last year, Vernon opened up about their life together. And he revealed that there’s a very simple reason that they have managed to remain happily together for such a long period of time. It turns out communication is the key!

Vernon Kay is walking 115 miles for Children In Need (Credit: ITV)

Children In Need legend Vernon Kay on his happy marriage

“There’s no secret. No kind of golden highway. The key is – and I know this sounds really lame – keep talking,” he told The Mirror. “Communication is the key to everything.”

The star, who has presented This Morning, also went on to joke that Tess is the one that wears the trousers in the relationship.

“Tess is the boss. I say jokingly. We all know our role in the family. It just works perfectly.”

Tess Daly has shared her support for Vernon during his epic challenge (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vernon’s wife, Tess, has been a pillar of support for the star during his Children In Need challenge.

The fundraising show airs tonight on BBC One (November 17), with an update expected to be revealed as to how much Vernon has raised for the charity.

Earlier today, however, Tess revealed: “Absolutely gutted not to be at the finish line not to cheer you on today @vernonkay! (am at Strictly) BUT what a moment, what an achievement, I am SO PROUD of what you’ve done!”

So far, he’s raised £4m for Children In Need.

