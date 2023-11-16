Vernon Kay raises £1.2m for Children In Need as wife Tess Daly supports his 115-mile Ultra UltraMarathon Challenge

Children In Need takes place tomorrow night (November 17) and Vernon Kay has received support from “proud” wife Tess Daly as he raises funds ahead of the BBC’s televised charity drive.

Vernon, 49, is taking on an Ultra UltraMarathon Challenge. That involves the Radio 2 presenter travelling over 115 miles from Leicester to Bolton over four days on foot.

And earlier today (November 16), Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess, 54, took to Instagram to hail her hubby as she shared footage of him breaking down with emotion.

Parents ‘proud’ of Vernon Kay

Yesterday (Wednesday November 15), Vernon chatted with fellow DJ Jo Whiley as he carbed up with a baked potato with tuna.

Among the callers on Jo’s show wishing Vernon well were his parents, who said they were blown away with the reaction to Vernon’s charity efforts.

“The support you’re getting is getting to me!” his mum Gladys said during the call in. Sobbing, she told her son she was “so, so proud”, causing Vernon to rub his eyes.

But Gladys and Vernon’s dad weren’t the only family members to express their support. Wife Tess also praised him as she made clear how proud of him she is herself.

Tess Daly hails her husband

Uploading video footage of Vernon’s touching phone chat on the radio with his folks, Tess captioned her post: “Feeling so proud of @vernonkay.”

She went on: “I want to say a massive heartfelt thank you to everyone that’s supported him so far, with messages, comments and coming out on to the streets and cheering him on!

He’s been so overwhelmed at the response.

“He’s been so overwhelmed at the response and as he said it ‘has made all the pain go away’!

“Thank you so SO much everyone, he’s raised over £1.2 million so far for Children In Need. And still two more days (and a lot more miles) to go! Go on Vern.”

Tess added: “Show your support and donate to BBC Children in Need online at bbc.co.uk/vernon.”

‘He’s doing so amazingly’

Fans commenting on Tess’ post were also overcome by the emotion of it all.

“Must stop watching these videos on the train! I’m in bits!” said one person, adding: “Such gorgeous parents. And he’s doing so amazingly! Go Vernon!”

“Tears again,” echoed someone else. They went on: “Can feel the love and support. What an emotional journey, no wonder your family are so proud of you.”

And a third added: “Sobbing. He’s doing SO well. Go Vernon!”

