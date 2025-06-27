Vernon Kay issues warning following row with Tess Daly: ‘Don’t feed the beast!’

Vernon Kay opened up about an argument he had with his wife Tess Daly during an edition of his BBC Radio 2 show.

The 51-year-old has been married to Strictly star Tess since 2003.

Vernon Kay on arguing with Tess Daly

During his radio show recently, Vernon opened up about how he’d had a falling out with Tess over gardening equipment.

The revelation came during a discussion about Vernon’s record collection.

“Records, they’re great, all of mine are in the garage. Sometimes in the winter months it gets a bit damp,” he said.

His co-host, Ellie Brennan, then suggested that she could sense a “new project coming on” for Vernon.

“Don’t you…Don’t you dare feed the beast, behave yourself,” Vernon joked. “I’ve just got over lawnmower-gate.”

Vernon talks lawnmower-gate

Lawnmower-gate was when Tess wouldn’t allow her husband to purchase a ride-on lawnmower for their Buckinghamshire home.

“I managed to get the strimmer working again, so all this week I will be strimming the borders of the garden,” he told his audience.

“Not yet purchased a lawnmower. On Friday I finished the show by saying Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly’s allowed me to get a lawnmower and I can’t wait. I’ve been doing that thing where you literally peruse lots of websites about garden machinery,” he then continued.

“Goodness me, there’s a lot of stuff out there that I didn’t realise I needed. I think with this acceptance from Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly’s that we do need a lawnmower that I might, somehow, be able to fulfil my Forrest Gump dreams,” he then said.

“Sit on a lawnmower and just mow the lawn.” Imitating the iconic character, Vernon added: “I enjoyed it so much, I did that job for free.”

He then said: “That’s going to be me, I can’t wait. I don’t think she’ll let me have a sit on one though.”

Vernon on Tess fearing he was ‘destroying’ their home

Back in April, Vernon revealed how doing some DIY led to Tess worrying he was “destroying” their home.

“The weather was pretty decent for the majority of the UK, I think,” Vernon said. “I did that thing when the weather’s nice, and you’ve got a shed, and there’s power tools in there, or maybe a shovel or something, and you’re just itching.

“And you’re like, you know what, I’ve got to do something. And I think it’s the moment that Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly fears, where I go in and wander round the garden aimlessly looking for things that… Look, I think I’m fixing them, Tess thinks I’m destroying them,” he then continued.

