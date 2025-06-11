TV star Vernon Kay has revealed he’s been escaping his family home during a “stressful” time with his youngest daughter.

The 51-year-old presenter, who is married to Tess Daly, opened up about his youngest daughter, Amber, 15, as she prepares for her GCSEs.

Vernon and Tess share two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vernon Kay admits ‘stress’ as daughter takes exams

During his BBC Radio 2 show on this week, Vernon explained that he decided to go and play golf to get away from the exam pressures.

“Friday, I treated myself to a couple of holes of golf,” he told listeners. Vernon continued: “I was terrible, it was awful.”

He then revealed more about why he felt the need to flee: “We had a bit of stress with GCSEs, so I had five minutes and it was really bad, so I went and had a golf lesson on Saturday morning, and it got worse.”

A listener called in and asked how many golf balls Vernon had lost on the course. Appearing to hint that he is about as good at dealing with exam stress as he is golf, the DJ responded: “Baby steps, baby steps, that’s what they keep telling me.”

Over to Tess for the revision, it seems, especially as this isn’t the first time Vernon has opened up about his daughter’s exams. In May, he revealed that exam season was “up and running” in his house.

The conversation began after a listener shared they were trying to get their son to revise. The former Family Fortunes host joked that he can remember taking his exams. “Well, I don’t…I’m lying, it was so long ago – 1990 I did mine,” he said after stating that exams are “stressful”.

Vernon admits his youngest daughter’s GCSEs have been ‘stressing’ him out (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We go out all the time on the sesh together’

Vernon also shares a 20-year-old daughter with Phoebe with Tess, 56.

While attending the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star party in February, she opened up about her relationship with her father, admitting she isn’t afraid to be seen partying with him.

“My dad and I are more like best mates – that’s how we get on. We go out all the time on the sesh together,” she told the MailOnline.

