Bobby Brazier breaks his silence on Freddy feud as he admits ‘there are things I don’t like about him’

Strictly star Bobby Brazier, 22, has spoken out for the first time about his younger brother, Freddy, amid the ongoing family feud.

Freddy, 20, is currently at the centre of a family legal fight over his welfare.

Freddy Brazier embroiled in family legal row

Over the past few months, it’s been reported that Jeff Brazier has launched a legal bid to prevent his son’s maternal grandmother, Jackiey Budden, from seeing Freddy.

Jeff believes Jackiey’s relationship with Freddy has been “detrimental” to him and is keen to keep his youngest son “safe”.

Last month, it was reported that a court date had been set. However, Freddy was also spotted spending time with his grandmother last month. He was even seen smoking what appeared to be a joint with her in London.

“These pictures show exactly why Jeff is so worried about his son,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“Jackiey’s influence over Freddy is harmful to his overall well-being. It’s very sad that a grandmother would want to encourage her grandson to do something that could potentially be so damaging.”

Bobby Brazier speaks out over Freddy feud

Now, in an interview with The Sun, Bobby has broken his silence over the ongoing row involving his younger brother.

“Freddy’s very sensitive and wants to please. And when he grows up a little bit, that will serve him well,” Bobby said in the chat.

“There are things I don’t like about him, and there are things about me he doesn’t like,” he then continued.

“Freddy will be OK. I don’t know if he looks up to me, but I look up to him in many ways, but he’s a good boy,” he then added.

Freddy addresses feud

Last month, Freddy addressed the ongoing feud with a video on TikTok.

In the video, the Celebrity Race Across the World star shared a concerning video of a “whole load of things” he hates.

Writing over a picture of himself and Jackiey, “My overthinking, bullies, step-parents, my relationship with weed, I’m easily manipulated and my family issues.”

He also added “cancer”, as well as his appearance, including his “big lips, nose, and teeth”.

“I don’t know how to love because I’ve never been loved,” he captioned the video.

