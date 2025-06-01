Freddy Brazier ‘seen smoking joint’ with grandmother Jackiey Budden amid feud with dad Jeff

Freddy Brazier and grandma Jackiey Budden have been snapped smoking suspicious-looking cigarettes, amid her ‘feud’ with his dad Jeff.

In March, it was reported that Jeff, 45, launched legal action to keep son Freddy, 20, ‘safe’ from his grandmother Jackiey, 68. The animosity between Jeff and Jackiey reportedly began shortly after the death of her daughter Jade Goody in 2009.

Now, it’s been claimed that a court date has been set, after photos have emerged of Freddy and Jackiey smoking together.

Jeff reportedly launched legal action this year (Credit: BBC)

Jeff ‘trying to stop Freddy Brazier from seeing Jackiey Budden’

TV star Jeff shared both Freddy and Bobby, 21, with late star Jade Goody – who died from cervical cancer in 2009 aged just 27.

However, Jeff has been in a long-running ‘feud’ with her mother Jackiey for years and the pair seemingly have a difficult relationship. The animosity between them reportedly began shortly after the death of Jade.

Ever since, Jeff and Jade’s mum haven’t seen eye-to-eye, and it was reported earlier this year that he wants to prevent her from spending time with Freddy.

It’s believed that Jeff feels Freddy’s relationship with Jackiey has been “detrimental to him”. Sources claimed he is “concerned” about his son, and that he is “going down this route” to keep Freddy safe.

And now, photos have emerged of Freddy and Jackiey smoking what seemed to be a joint in public in London.

She was snapped smoking with her grandson (Credit: YouTube)

Freddy and Jackiey Budden snapped smoking together

In photos obtained by The Sun, Freddy and Jackiey can be seen smoking near the River Thames in South London.

“These pictures show exactly why Jeff is so worried about his son,” a source told the publication.

They added: “Jackiey’s influence over Freddy is harmful to his overall wellbeing. It’s very sad that a grandmother would want to encourage her grandson to do something that could potentially be so damaging.”

The publication also reports that Jeff has a court date set to stop Freddy from seeing Jackiey.

ED! has contacted Freddy and Jeff’s representatives for comment.

Freddy and Jeff

Last year, it was claimed that Freddy would storm off to see his nan following intense arguments with Jeff.

“Freddy will often turn up on the doorstep. Sometimes very unhappy, and wanting to see his nan,” an unnamed source alleged to MailOnline at the time.

“He [Jeff] is furious at the idea that Freddy goes to her house after they have a row. He is cross at the idea of him going to seek solace there.”

They are said to have added: “He and Jeff often argue, the rows can be bad, things go really, really pear-shaped between them and that’s it, he leaves. Freddy has got so much love to give. But he doesn’t feel like he gets it back off of his father.”

