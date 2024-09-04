The longstanding feud between Jeff Brazier and Jackiey Budden has been making headlines for more than a decade.

The animosity – which reportedly began shortly after the tragic death of Jackiey’s daughter Jade Goody in 2009 – has seen the two parties exchange blows over issues ranging from grandparental rights to accusations surrounding Jade’s missing fortune.

TV presenter Jeff Brazier with sons Bobby and Freddie when they were youngsters (Credit: Splash News)

Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody

Jeff Brazier, a TV presenter, and Jade Goody, a former Big Brother star, were together for about two years. During this time, Jade gave birth to their two sons – Bobby (born in 2003) and Freddie (born in 2004).

Jade passed away in 2009 from cervical cancer, leaving Jeff as the boys’ primary guardian.

From the beginning, Jackiey vowed to remain involved in her grandsons’ lives. She had played a significant role in their early upbringing while Jade was ill.

However, tensions between Jeff and Jackiey soon arose. This was reportedly due to concerns over her lifestyle and the influence she might have on the boys.

According to sources, Jeff was unhappy about Jackiey’s closeness to Jade’s widower, Jack Tweed.

He also disapproved of some of her choices, including gifting the boys phones and a hamster without consulting him. Smoking around the boys was another reported issue.

Jade was married to Jack Tweed when she died (Credit: Splash News)

Jackiey is banned from Bobby’s performances

The feud took a public turn when it was reported that Jackiey was reportedly banned from attending Bobby’s performances on Strictly Come Dancing.

According to insiders, Jeff was determined to keep Jackiey away from the studio audience to avoid any potential disruption during Bobby’s time on the show.

“It’s non-negotiable, Jackiey isn’t going to Strictly,” a source close to Jeff told the Daily Mail. “He thinks Jackiey is a bad influence on the boys and wants Bobby to be able to concentrate on Strictly without the worry that his outlandish nan will create a fuss while he’s live on television.”

Jackiey was heartbroken over the exclusion.

A friend told MailOnline: “She loves those boys and has been there for them since the day they were born.”

Despite attempts to reconcile, both sides have been unable to bridge the gap.

Jackiey Budden is desperate to be in her grandsons’ lives (Credit: Splash News)

Jackiey hits out at Jeff

Jackiey’s anger towards Jeff has often spilled over into foul-mouthed rants.

Following the 2023 National Television Awards, Jackiey was heard calling Jeff a [bleep] multiple times.

“He’s incredible [Bobby]. They didn’t know I was there. I didn’t allow them to know I was there. I didn’t want to see their dad. He’s a [bleep]. But I’m going to wait until they’re older before I let rip,” she allegedly told bystanders.

In her eyes, Jeff’s strict boundaries have kept her away from her grandsons.

Jackiey later admitted to making the comments, expressing no regrets.

“I haven’t got a problem with [calling him that]. He’s been a [bleep] for [bleeping] nine years. Bobby doesn’t need that stress on his head,” she told the Daily Mail.

Jeff has brought up the boys as a single dad (Credit: Splash News)

Bobby feels ‘stuck’ in the middle

Bobby Brazier has reportedly found himself caught between his dad and his nan, struggling to balance his relationship with both.

In a 2021 Instagram video, he revealed that he had reconnected with Jackiey after a long period of estrangement.

“I didn’t see her for ages – for way too long – but I went to see her twice recently. If there’s one woman you shouldn’t underestimate, it’s my nan,” he said at the time.

Despite this, the relationship between Jackiey and Jeff is still an issue, and Bobby reportedly feels “stuck” in the middle.

Sources have claimed that the ongoing feud has placed a “dark cloud” over the family, affecting Bobby’s emotional well-being.

An insider alleged to New!: “The feud between Jackiey and Jeff is really hurtful for Bobby… He feels really caught in the middle but Jeff is his dad, after all.”

Jade’s ‘missing’ fortune

Another source of tension has been the mystery surrounding Jade Goody’s fortune.

Before her death, Jade worked to secure a future for her sons. Upon her death, she reportedly left an estimated £3 million in a trust.

However, due to a £1.8 million tax bill and other financial complications, much of the money dwindled away.

Jackiey, who was left £10,000 in the will, expressed her confusion over the missing funds.

Jack Tweed, Jade’s widower, has also questioned where the money went.

“Something doesn’t add up. I probably should have been more involved with the money situation… But it didn’t feel right for me to get involved at the time,” he told The Sun.

There’s no love lost between Jeff Brazier and Jackiey Budden (Credit: Splash News)

Jackiey hits out again

The rift between Jeff and Jackiey shows no signs of healing.

In February 2024, Jackiey hit out at Jeff again regarding her relationship with Bobby.

“The boys live with Jeff, so Bobby feels like he has to do what Jeff wants. I get it,” she complained to the Daily Mail.

When asked about Jeff, she responded: “We don’t get on. We are very different, but I have been there for those boys since they were born.”

According to the Mail, Jackiey also referred to Jeff as the “c**k” throughout the interview.

She also expressed a desire to repair her relationship with Bobby, hoping that once he moves out of Jeff’s house, they might be able to reconnect.

“I miss Bobby and hope that maybe once he moves out… we can go back to how we used to be,” she mused.

Jeff’s response

In recent weeks, reports of a rift between Jeff and youngest son Freddie have emerged. The pair are currently appearing on Celebrity Race Across the World together.

However, after alleged rows and cross words, Freddie has reportedly sought comfort from his nan – something said to infuriate Jeff.

Writing for the Huffington Post back in 2012, Jeff addressed the problems he had when the boys went to spend the weekend with Jackiey.

“I got a phone call from an excitable Freddie telling me he was now the proud owner of a hamster! Great, I feel I have more responsibility than I really know what to do with as it is, let alone introducing a pet into the equation. As I explained to Jackie, it would have been nice to have been asked because now I’ve been put into a position where I have to be the mean parent who says no and ruins the fun. “This has happened before with mobile phones. S year ago she got them a phone each so she could have direct contact with them both. I don’t remember being asked if I minded on that occasion either. I understand she wants direct contact, but they are just too young to be carrying these things around responsibly so we keep them to the house.” He added that he wished he and Jackiey “could work together a little better”.

Sadly, for now, it seems the family remains divided. Jeff, Bobby and Freddie all have a close bond, while Jackiey continues to push for a place in her grandsons’ lives.

