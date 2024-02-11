Jade Goody’s mum launches another ‘foul-mouthed’ attack on Jeff Brazier: ‘Bobby feels like he has to do what Jeff wants’

Jackiey Budden, the mum of the late Jade Goody, has hit out at Jeff Brazier once again as she made a plea to grandson Bobby.

This isn’t the first time Jackiey has slammed Jeff and the pair have feuded on a few occasions over the years. Now, Jackiey has made her feelings about Jeff very clear and admitted she misses grandson Bobby.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jackiey claimed that Bobby “feels like he has to do what Jeff wants” as he lives with his dad.

Jade Goody mum hits out at Jeff Brazier

She said: “The boys live with Jeff, so Bobby feels like he has to do what Jeff wants. I get it.”

Speaking about Jeff, Jackiey added: “We don’t get on. We are very different, but I have been there for those boys since they were born.”

According to the Mail, Jackiey also described him as the “c**k” several times during the interview.

She then made a plea to Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby, who she went to see during the live tour of the show.

Jackiey said: “I would love more than anything to repair all of this. I really wish I could do it now. I miss Bobby, and hope that maybe once he moves out of Jeff’s house and has his own place he will feel that he can see me again and we can go back to how we use to be.”

She also discussed going to see Bobby on the Strictly live tour. Jackiey said she took a picture of Jade – who died in 2009 from cervical cancer – to the tour so “she could watch him too”.

She said Bobby saw her sat in the audience and sent her a text message afterwards.

Jackiey said Bobby text her to say he had “seen I was there and hoped I had enjoyed the show”.

She also said Bobby rang her just before Strictly began and they had a “short chat about how he was getting on”. However, she said that was the “last time we spoke” which “breaks my heart”.

ED! has contacted reps for Jeff for comment.

