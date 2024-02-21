EastEnders star Bobby Brazier ‘feels caught in the middle of hurtful family rift’: ‘This has created a dark cloud’

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier is reportedly feeling “stuck” between his alleged warring family members – dad Jeff and grandma, Jackiey Budden.

Jackiey, who is the mum of the late Jade Goody, and Jeff have feuded on a few occasions over the years. Earlier this month, Jackiey hit out at Jeff and claimed they “do not get on”.

Now, it’s been claimed Bobby is “hurt” by their feud – especially as he allegedly “really got on” with nan Jackiey during the “early years”.

Bobby Brazier is said to be hurt amid his dad’s feud’ with his nan (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier ‘hurt’ amid family feud

Jeff and Jackiey’s feud dates back to 2009 – when Jeff became Bobby’s sole parent after Jade sadly died. And Bobby, who made his EastEnders debut last year, is apparently feeling “in the middle of it all”.

“The feud between Jackiey and Jeff is really hurtful for Bobby, it’s never been an easy relationship,” an insider alleged to New!.

Jackiey has lashed out at Jeff plenty of times (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Brazier ‘caught in the middle’

The source added: “But it’s tough for Bobby because he did really get on with his grandma in the early years and she was a big part in both boys’ lives. He feels really caught in the middle but Jeff is his dad, after all.”

The insider went on to claim how his warring family members have created “a dark cloud” over the family.

Why is there a ‘rift’ between EastEnders’ Bobby’s nan and dad?

It is claimed there are several reasons why Jackiey and Jeff may not see eye-to-eye. Jeff and Jade were together for about two years. They welcomed Bobby and younger son Freddie into the world in 2003 and 2004 respectively.

Jade passed away due to cervical cancer in 2009, having married Jack Tweed shortly before her death.

MailOnline reports Jackiey cared for Bobby and Freddie while they were babies, and also as Jade declined. And it is also claimed Jackiey promised Jade she would always be there for her sons. But the tabloid article also claims Jeff reportedly took a dim view of Jackiey remaining close to Jade’s widower Jack.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: EastEnders: Bobby Brazier confirms he’s back filming for soap next week

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.