EastEnders: Bobby Brazier confirms he’s back filming for soap next week

Strictly Come Dancing sensation and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has confirmed that he’s back to filming on the soap next week.

The actor, who plays Freddie Slater, took a break from Walford to take part in last year’s Strictly competition. However, he has yet to return to his day job on EastEnders.

Where has Bobby been and what has he been up to all this time? When is he back in Albert Square?

Bobby appeared on last year’s Strictly with partner Dianne Buswell (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier reveals EastEnders return following Strictly tour

Since taking second place on Strictly, Bobby has been taking part in the the show’s live tour – which wrapped up its run last weekend.

This has left many wondering when – and if – Bobby would be returning to EastEnders. Thankfully, Bobby has confirmed that he will be back to work on the soap sooner rather than later.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph at the TV Choice awards, Bobby revealed that he will be filming new scenes for the soap next Monday (February 19).

This means that his scenes should air in several months time.

But where has his character – Freddie Slater – been all this time?

Freddie left the Square after assaulting Theo Hawthorne (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Freddie Slater?

Freddie fled Walford in the back of Harvey’s taxi in 2023 after being released on bail for the crime of attempted murder. This followed his attack on stalker Theo Hawthorne, who had broken into the Slaters’ home and was attempting to rape Stacey.

Freddie beat Theo unconscious with an iron in defence of Stacey. Although Theo survived Freddie’s attack, the youth was charged with attempted murder.

Will Freddie be forced to face the music upon his return to Walford?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to Bobby’s EastEnders return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!