Bobby Brazier reportedly ‘bans’ his grandmother from Strictly audience amid her feud with his dad, Jeff

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier has reportedly prevented his grandmother from watching him on the show from audience. This is allegedly due to her feud with his father, Jeff Brazier.

Proud dad Jeff Brazier has been in the audience to see every one of son Bobby’s dances in the competition. However, grandma Jackiey Budden – mother of Jade Goody – has reportedly been told not to attend.

This is due to a long-standing feud between her and Jeff. Strictly bosses have allocated Bobby 22 tickets for friends and family to see him dance.

Not one of these tickets have gone to Jackiey.

Jackiey Budden to miss grandson Bobby Brazier’s final Strictly appearance?

A Strictly insider told The Sun: “There is a lot of friction between the Brazier side of the family and Jackiey for several long-standing reasons. But viewers have been surprised not to see Jackiey in the Strictly audience as she is Bobby’s grandmother.”

The tabloid’s source continued: “The prospect she is now facing is either not getting to see Bobby before he exits the semi-final, or not being allowed to watch him in person if he makes it to the final and wins the glitterball.”

Jackiey recently hit out at Jeff, saying: “He’s been a [bleep] for [bleeping] nine years”.

With bookies predicting Bobby will be eliminated in this weekend’s shows, Jackiey may have missed out on her last chance.

ED! has reached out to Jeff and Bobby’s representatives for comment.

Bobby Brazier ‘in trouble’ following ‘turbulent’ Strictly journey

An expert has predicted that Bobby could find himself in trouble in tonight’s show. Speaking on behalf of BetFair Slots, a body language expert has suggested that this may be the end of the road for the EastEnders star.

“I think Bobby could be in trouble this week. Although he has done really well to get through to the semi-finals, he isn’t the strongest dancer in the competition. Based on his last performance, Bobby was lacking slightly compared to Layton and Ellie,” said body language expert Darren Stanton.

“He has definitely had a turbulent journey on the show. I did think Bobby could have been a potential winner, but there’s been a few facial expressions and a real lack of confidence in recent weeks,” Darren continued.

Will Bobby leave the show tonight?

