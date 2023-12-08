Strictly star Bobby Brazier ‘in trouble’ this weekend after ‘turbulent journey’, expert predicts

In the latest Strictly news, a body language expert has handed Bobby Brazier a blow, noting his “lack of confidence” that could lead to him being eliminated ahead of the final.

Despite being considered a fan-favourite with the public, Bobby and his dance partner Dianne Buswell found themselves in the dance-off a couple of weeks back. Due to their progress from week to week, they were saved by the panel. As a result, Angela Rippon was sent packing.

Strictly news: Bobby handed blow week before final

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton believes Bobby “could be in trouble this week”.

“I think Bobby could be in trouble this week. Although he has done really well to get through to the semi-finals, he isn’t the strongest dancer in the competition. Based on his last performance, Bobby was lacking slightly compared to Layton and Ellie,” Darren said.

“He has definitely had a turbulent journey on the show. I did think Bobby could have been a potential winner, but there’s been a few facial expressions and a real lack of confidence in recent weeks,” he continued.

This weekend, Bobby and Dianne will do a quickstep to Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin. For their second dance, they will perform a paso doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid.

Could Annabel be the next star to leave?

While Darren is confident Bobby might face the dance-off, he is sure that Annabel Croft will be the next celebrity to be sent home.

“I definitely believe Annabel could be the star to leave. She seems the most nervous out of the four contestants left. Overall, her confidence levels are the least out of the remaining celebrities. She also bites her lip at certain times, which is a self-reassurance gesture. I think Annabelle has reached her level,” he said.

“When I look at Annabel and Johannes performing together, what they do well is telling the story. They’re incredible at conveying emotion together for the audience. They’re able to paint the picture so brilliantly,” Darren continued.

Despite Annabel and Johannes Radebe’s chemistry on screen, Darren insists that they are not as tight or close as the remaining couples.

“Something is lacking between them. Annabel comes across as quite guarded still, and she’s holding herself back. She’s done incredibly well to reach the semi-finals, however I do believe she will be leaving the competition this week.”

Strictly continues on Saturday (December 9) at 7.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

