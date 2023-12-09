Inside Strictly star Layton Williams’ plush London home and reported net worth of $1m

Strictly 2023 star Layton Williams is on track to become one of the show’s biggest stars – and we can see why.

Since week one, he has strutted his stuff on the dance floor flawlessly. Partnered up with Nikita Kuzmin, the pair have cemented themselves as forces to be reckoned with.

Away from the dance floor though, Layton lives in a rather snazzy property in Dulwich, south London. Complete with a stylish living room and open-plan space, the crib is fit for a Strictly star.

But when did Layton move to London? And what does his home look like? Keep scrolling to find out…

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin are firm favourites on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Where does Strictly 2023 star Layton Williams live?

Bury-born Layton made the big move to London when he was just 12. At that age, he made his debut in Elliot the Musical at the West End.

Since then he’s appeared in the likes of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and I Hate Suzie. He had his big break in Jake Whitehall’s smash hit show Bad Education.

Fast forward to September 2022, and Layton managed to throw down the cash for his very own crib – and it’s stunning!

Open-plan living room

It’s fair to say Strictly star Layton has been working hard behind the scenes to create his perfect place. His living space is open-plan galore – complete with vibrant red accent pieces.

He’s also designed a “cute lil snug area”, that features pink silk cushions and nearly arranged dried flowers in a vase above. Adding his own stamp, Layton’s space comes to life thanks to his bold artwork and cosy candles.

Fancy dining room

Following through from his open-plan living room is Layton’s stunning dining area. The dancer has put his hand to renovation and transformed a corner of his home into a sun-drenched spot.

Perfect for a candlelit dinner, the area features gorgeous bay windows, a retro wooden table, and a boujee chandelier.

Finishing off his Scandi-style look, Layton opted for some gingham napkins and placemats – very sophisticated!

What is Strictly 2023 star Layton Williams’ net worth?

With a slew of TV shows and musicals under his belt, as well as his newfound fame from Strictly, Layton is reportedly raking it in.

According to Idol Net Worth, Layton’s net worth is said to be between $100,000 and $1 million (£797k) in 2023.

Striclty continues tonight (Saturday, December 9) at 7.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

