Strictly 2023: Layton Williams to provide ‘one last twist’ as Charleston ‘blessing’ could see him win, bookies predict

New data has revealed Strictly 2023 Layton Williams could just win the entire competition.

Throughout the series, Layton and his pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin have impressed the panel week by week. Despite their constant victories, they surprisingly found themselves in the dance-off a couple of weeks back. Layton was saved but presenter Angela Scanlon was sent home.

Due to Nigel Harman injuring himself in rehearsals and having no choice but to exit the show, there was no elimination last weekend. With just four contestants left, each of the couples are going to work extra hard to make the final.

But it seems Layton might have a bit of an advantage, according to the statisticians at William Hill Vegas…

Layton was in the bottom two with Angela a couple of weeks ago (Credit: BBC)

Layton ‘seems to be in a favourable position’ this weekend

New research suggests that Layton may have already secured his position in not just the final, but as the Strictly 2023 winner.

It showed that three of the previous five Strictly winners – Hamza Yassin, Bill Bailey, and Stacey Dooley – performed a Charleston routine during the semi-final. And it just happens to be one of the dances Layton and Nikita will perform this weekend.

So, instead of a Strictly curse hitting, could Layton continue this trend and carry on this Strictly Charleston blessing?

After receiving a perfect score of 40 for his paso doble last Saturday (December 2), bookies say he has a 12/1 shot to win the Glitterball trophy. Currently, former Corrie actor Ellie Leach is the favourite (1/5) to win.

However, it might not be as clear cut as the odds suggest.

“As the anticipation for Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final builds, a unique revelation from William Hill Vegas might just add an exciting twist to this season’s competition,” Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said.

“Our research into the dance choices of recent semi-finals in the competition has unveiled that three out of the last five Strictly champions showcased their skills through a spirited Charleston routine during their semi-final performances, namely Hamza Yassin last year, Bill Bailey in series 18 and Stacey Dooley in series 16,” he continued.

“With this interesting trend in mind, Layton Williams – who secured the first perfect 40 of the series last week – seems to be in a favourable position ahead of this weekend’s semi-final. Despite being a big 12/1 outsider to lift the Glitterball Trophy this year, the Charleston could yet prove to be Layton’s winning ticket and provide one last twist to the series.”

Layton received a score of 40 for his Paso Doble (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: Layton responds to the haters

After finding himself in the bottom two, Layton bounced back and received 10s across the board. In response to any haters, Layton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clap back at any negativity.

“10’s across the board! Fighting back from the bottom 2 is rough but what a perfect routine for it,” the Bad Education actor wrote.

“All credit has to go to the most amazing dance partner & teacher ever – @kuzmin__nikita! Think what you want about me, but give him his flowers plz,” he continued.

Read more: Strictly news: Layton Williams is ‘dating deli owner James Harper’ and ‘they’re made for each other’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.