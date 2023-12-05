Strictly news: Layton Williams is ‘dating deli owner James Harper’ and ‘they’re made for each other’

The latest Strictly news has seen the lucky man putting a smile on Layton Williams’ face away from the dancefloor ‘revealed’.

Layton has recently teased fans after sharing pictures of himself with his partner, but not revealing his name.

However, the secret is finally out – and James Harper has been supporting his boyfriend throughout his Strictly journey, it’s been claimed.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin scored the first 40 last week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Layton and James ‘made for each other’

Layton first went public with James at the end of last month. He shared a picture of the pair at Glastonbury, then enjoying a glass of wine in a hot tub. However, he didn’t share his name.

But according to The Sun: “James has been by Layton’s side throughout Strictly. He even travelled to Blackpool to watch him perform there.”

The source then added: “They are obviously made for each other.”

It’s reported that James is also an actor. As well as that, he also runs. deli bar in London.

ED! has contacted Layton’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layton Williams (@laytonwilliams)

First 40 of the series

Life on-screen is going swimmingly for Layton, too.

Layton and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nikita Kuzmin scored the first 40 of the season over the weekend with their paso doble.

The actor’s high kicks and quick footwork left Motsi Mabuse impressed as she admitted: “This is how you come back from a dance-off.”

She continued: “I have to commend both of you because of all of this negativity you have been receiving and to shine on week on week. Coming back and never losing yourself. Always trying to push the boundaries always trying to do something very different, something very special.

“No matter what happens, just remember you left your footprint here, you were here, and you were stunning,” she added.

Layton shared a message for his haters

Meanwhile, Layton shared a message to his haters on Twitter as he wrote: “10’s across the board! Fighting back from the bottom two is rough but what a perfect routine for it.” He also gave a special mention to Nikita and called him the “most amazing dance partner and teacher ever”.

“Think what you want about me, but give him his flowers plz. Reading all these comments really gave me the boost to go out there and slay for the stages, theatre fans & MT industry! I’ve been flying the flag for us all since day dot and hope I’m doing ya’ll proud,” he concluded his tweet.

