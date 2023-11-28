Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Layton Williams has gone public with his boyfriend for the first time.

On Monday (27 November) the Bad Education star shared two snaps of his new beau on Instagram. One was taken at Glastonbury festival earlier this year and the second just yesterday, as the cute couple celebrated Layton’s man’s birthday.

Actor Layton, 29, simply said: “Birthday boy. How it started vs how it’s going.”

Layton Williams reveals new man on Instagram

The actor just made the Strictly Come Dancing quarterfinals after a tough weekend on the dance floor. He danced the American Smooth with partner Nikita Kuzmin but didn’t get rave reviews from the judges.

However, some fans then speculated that he was deliberately put in the dance-off to make a major comeback next weekend!

As for his private life, Layton has been coy about his fledgling romance so far.

Back in October, while chatting to Alan Carr on his podcast Life’s A Beach, Layton said: “I’ve got a man, you know, it’s new though, it’s only been a soft launch on Instagram.”

This prompted Layton fans to call this latest post: “The hard launch!”

More snaps

Layton still hasn’t named his new man but it’s thought he owns a deli in North London. The pair met at Glastonbury this June and went on a spa trip to celebrate Mystery Man’s birthday.

The cute couple luxuriated in a bath filled with red liquid at the AIRE Ancient Baths in Covent Garden.

Seeing the bright red tub, one follower to ask: “Is that a bath full of wine?”

Meanwhile, fellow celeb Diana Vickers commented on Layton’s post: “I was in that bath a few days ago!”

