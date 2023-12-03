Jade Goody’s mum Jackiey Budden hits out at Jeff Brazier again

Jade Goody’s mum Jackiey Budden praised grandson Bobby Brazier after she hit out at his father Jeff Brazier.

The 56-year-old told the Daily Mail she was a “very proud nan” while adding that it’s “wonderful” to see Bobby on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jackiey Budden hit out at Jeff Brazier

Speaking to the tabloid, Jackiey addressed her row after she got secret tickets to the National Television Awards to watch Bobby get a Rising Star gong for playing Freddie Slater in EastEnders.

Jackiey Budden spoke about her grandson Bobby Brazier (Credit: Splash News)

She said: “‘When I came out for the NTA Awards, I’m loud and it’s the drink and someone went ‘Oh I bet you’re proud’ and ‘How do you get on with Jeff Brazier’ and I said “he’s a (BLEEP).” She then added he’s been a “BLEEP for BLEEPING nine years.”

“Next minute I’m on the internet and all over the papers. As I came out of the O2, someone overheard me say it, so they sold the story,” she continued. She was then asked if she said the comment to which she confessed: “Of course I said it. I haven’t got a problem with (calling him that). He’s been a BLEEP for BLEEPING nine years. Bobby doesn’t need that stress on his head. He’s my grandson.”

She praised Bobby

Meanwhile, she praised her grandson and said she’s “very very proud of Bobby,” she said: “It’s great to see. I watch as a very proud nan. It’s wonderful. Of course, I am pleased he is doing well.”

Jackiey is the maternal grandmother of Bobby after her daughter Jade Goody shot to fame on the third series of Big Brother. Tragically the star died from cancer in 2009 aged just 27. Back in 2021, Bobby confirmed in an Instagram video that he was back in contact with his nan after losing touch.

He said: “I didn’t see her for ages – for way too long – but I went to see her twice recently. And honestly, if there’s one woman you shouldn’t underestimate it’s my nan. Honestly, she’s like a wizard! It’s nuts.” This comes after Bobby paid tribute to his mum in an “absolutely beautiful” dance which left the judges in tears.

