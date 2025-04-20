Furious Jeff Brazier doubles down on feud with Jackiey Budden as he finally addresses lawsuit to stop her seeing his sons

Jeff Brazier has spoken out amid his legal battle with Jackiey Budden.

For more than a decade Jeff, 45 and Jackiey, 68 – who is Jade Goody’s mum – have been at loggerheads. Earlier this year, it was reported that he is taking legal action to stop her from spending time with his son Freddy, 20.

Now, Jeff – who appears on the new series of BBC’s Pilgrimage today (April 20) – has doubled down on the feud with Jackiey.

Jeff Brazier and Jackiey Budden ‘feud’

TV star Jeff shared both Freddy and Bobby, 21, with late star Jade Goody – who died from cervical cancer in 2009 aged just 27.

However, Jeff has been in a long-running ‘feud’ with her mother Jackiey for years. The animosity between them reportedly began shortly after the death of Jade.

Ever since, Jeff and Jade’s mum haven’t seen eye-to-eye. And it was recently reported that he wants to prevent her from spending time with Freddy.

It’s believed that Jeff feels Freddy’s relationship with Jackiey has been “detrimental to him”. Sources claimed he is “concerned” about his son, and that he is “going down this route” to keep Freddy safe.

And now, amid his reported legal action to “protect” Freddy from Jackiey, Jeff has opened up about the ordeal.

Jeff Brazier ‘would not see it differently’

Jeff is one of many famous faces taking part in the new series of Pilgrimage this year.

In the BBC show, Jeff, and other celebs like Jay McGuiness and Helen Lederer, embark on a reflective and spiritual journey.

And according to Jeff, the pilgrimage gave him the time and space “to clarify the direction I needed to go in”.

However, talking to Radio Times, he insisted that experience has not changed his mind about his feud with Jackiey.

“You could leave me on a hilltop for two years and I would not see it differently,” Jeff said.

‘I was denying myself all the emotions’

He also discussed his faith before the tragic death of Jade and said: “My early reflection on God was that if there is a God, then these things would not have happened to me.”

However, it was while raising his two young sons when his perception changed. He explained: “By the time the boys lost their mum, turning to God was not an option. I just knew I had to [raise them].

“I had a can-do attitude. But it was a shield and I was denying myself all the emotions.”

Watch Jeff on Pilgrimage on Sunday (April 20) at 9:00pm on BBC Two.

