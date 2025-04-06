Jeff Brazier has made a heartbreaking confession about “needing” the late Jade Goody in a new interview.

The 45-year-old was in a relationship with Jade between 2002 and 2004. They had two sons together, Bobby and Freddy Brazier.

Jade died in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeff Brazier’s confession about Jade Goody

During a new interview with The Sun, Jeff confessed the family “need” and “miss” the late reality star.

Jade died in 2009 aged just 27 after a battle with cervical cancer.

Bobby was just five when he lost his mum. Freddy was four.

It comes down to the fact that we need her.

Speaking to the publication, Jeff said: “To lose the mother of your children is a huge trauma that, of course, shapes your life. It comes down to the fact that we need her.”

The TV star then continued. “It’s not just about missing her — we need her as a mother at the moment, and we always have done, in all honesty. I think sometimes it’s termed that she is missed and we’re doing our best to cope,” he then said.

‘We need her’

“Sometimes, you have no choice but to look at it and realise we need her at this point,” Jeff then added.

Jeff’s interview comes amid his ongoing legal drama with Jade’s mother, Jackiey Budden. The star has reportedly launched legal action to “block” Jackiey from seeing her grandson, Freddy, in a bid to “protect” him.

“This is something Jeff and anyone who cares about Freddy hopes will help keep Freddy safe from a relationship that has been incredibly detrimental to his well being for a long time now,” a source told The Sun last month.

“The fact that he is going down this route shows how concerned we all are and how our efforts to keep Fred safe are being grossly undermined by other people.”

Jack has spoken out (Credit: ITV)

Jade would be ‘upset’ by Jeff Brazier and Jackiey’s row

Following reports that Jeff is taking legal action against Jackiey, Jade’s widower, Jack Tweed, has weighed in.

Speaking to The Sun, he defended Jackiey, saying that the 68-year-old has had a tough time. Jackiey has lost the use of her arm, has been in a motorbike crash, and has lost her daughter.

However, he added that perhaps now isn’t the right time for her to spend time with her grandsons.

“Jade wasn’t shy about her upbringing and the stuff that went on with Jackiey. Maybe at the minute, Jackiey isn’t in the right place to see the boys and bring them up. Because sometimes she doesn’t make the right decisions and sometimes she might let the boys get away with things that most parents wouldn’t,” he said.

Jack admitted he believes Jeff has “finally had enough” and wants to concentrate “on the well-being of Freddy”.

“It’s hard because I would never sit here and slag Jackiey off. I would never do that to Jade. It’s not fair on her. Jade would not like that. She would not be over the moon about what is going on. But at the same time she knew she struggled with her childhood with Jackiey and she knew she wouldn’t want the same for her boys,” he then added.

