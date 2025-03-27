Concerns for ‘fragile’ Freddy Brazier amid dad Jeff’s ‘ongoing turmoil’ with grandmother Jackiey Budden

A child psychologist has highlighted the impact Jeff Brazier’s ‘feud’ with Jackiey Budden could have on his son Freddy.

It was recently reported Jeff, 45, has launched legal action to keep son Freddy, 20, “safe” from his grandmother Jackiey, 68. The animosity between Jeff and Jackiey reportedly began shortly after the death of her daughter Jade Goody in 2009.

Now, a child psychologist has shared their thoughts on how the ‘feud’ could affect “fragile” Freddy, amid his own worrying health diagnosis.

Jeff has reportedly launched legal action to keep Freddy ‘safe’ from his grandmother (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jeff and Jackiey’s ‘feud’ over Freddy Brazier

TV star Jeff shared both Freddy, 20, and Bobby, 21, with late star Jade Goody. She died from cervical cancer in 2009 aged just 27.

However, Jeff has been in a long-running ‘feud’ with her mother Jackiey Budden for years. The pair seemingly have a difficult relationship.

But Dr Sarah Thompson, a child psychologist who works with Family Action, thinks that the dispute between Jeff and Jackiey could have a lasting impact on an already “fragile” Freddy.

Jackiey and Jeff’s feud could have a lasting impact on Freddy (Credit: Loose Women)

‘Freddy is already fragile’

“Children thrive in environments where they feel loved, safe, and secure,” she said, as Mirror reports.

The expert went on: “When they are exposed to ongoing conflict, especially between important family figures, it can create feelings of anxiety, confusion, and fear.”

Talking about “fragile” Freddy, Sarah added: “For young children like Freddy, whose sense of stability is already fragile due to the loss of his mother, additional turmoil can compound existing grief.”

♬ original sound – Nocausenocureepilepsyawareness @nocausenocureepilepsy So another celebrity has decided to get on board today and help with the awareness!!! this is Freddy brazier! A lot of you will know him as Jeff brazier son and the legendary Jade goody son. He has recently been in a show called “celebrity race across the world” with his dad. He was very quick to respond and very much wanted to get the message out there! Thanks for helping Freddy! #letsgettalking

Freddy reveals bipolar diagnosis

It comes as a TikTok clip recently emerged of Freddy discussing his difficulties with bipolar and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In the video, which was filmed in September, Freddy raised awareness for epilepsy. He doesn’t have the condition himself. He also reflected on his struggles living with ADHD and bipolar.

“Seizures or any illness shouldn’t be made a joke or something to laugh about,” he said in the clip that was shared to TikTok by the epilepsy awareness social media group.

“Me myself, I suffer from serious mental health. And I’ve got ADHD and bipolar. And it’s not nice when people want to belittle you or talk down on you because of it.”

Read more: Every single blow traded by Jeff Brazier and Jackiey Budden in 16-year ‘feud’ as he ‘launches legal action’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.