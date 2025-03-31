As Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody’s mum, Jackiey Budden, continue their very public ‘feud’ over his son Freddy, Jade’s widow, Jack Tweed, has broken his silence.

For more than a decade Jeff and Jackiey have been at loggerheads. And, with reports that he is taking legal action to stop her from spending time with his son Freddy, Jade’s widower has opened up about how he thinks she would feel about their fallout.

Jade and Jeff had two sons together, Bobby and Freddy. The pair split in 2004, five years before Jade tragically died of cervical cancer. Ever since, Jeff and Jade’s mum haven’t seen eye-to-eye, and it was recently reported that he wants to prevent her from spending time with Freddy.

Jack Tweed weighs in on Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody’s mum row

It’s believed that Jeff feels Freddy’s relationship with Jackiey has been “detrimental to him”. Sources claimed he is “concerned” about his son, and that he is “going down this route” to keep Freddy safe.

One month before she died, Jade married Jack Tweed. And he has now weighed in on the public fall-out.

Speaking to The Sun, he revealed that he has been in touch with both Freddy and Jeff. However, he doesn’t want everyone to forget how much “Jackiey has been through” herself. Over the years, Jackiey has lost use of her arm, been in a motorbike crash and lost her daughter. However, it seems Jack agrees that right now may not be the best time for Jackiey to spend time with her grandsons.

Maybe at the minute, Jackiey isn’t in the right place to see the boys and bring them up.

He explained: “Jade wasn’t shy about her upbringing and the stuff that went on with Jackiey. Maybe at the minute, Jackiey isn’t in the right place to see the boys and bring them up. Because sometimes she doesn’t make the right decisions and sometimes she might let the boys get away with things that most parents wouldn’t.”

Jack admits he believes Jeff has “finally had enough” and wants to concentrate “on the well-being of Freddy”. But Jack can’t help but think about how Jade would feel about everything going on. And that’s the reason he refuses to “slag Jackiey off”.

“It’s hard because I would never sit here and slag Jackiey off. I would never do that to Jade. It’s not fair on her. Jade would not like that. She would not be over the moon about what is going on. But at the same time she knew she struggled with her childhood with Jackiey and she knew she wouldn’t want the same for her boys.”

Jeff’s latest swipe at Jackiey

Jack’s input comes as Jeff left Jackiey out of his Mother’s Day post, where he thanked the women in his life who have been helping to raise his boys.

He took to Instagram to pay tribute to Jade, who he deemed “the greatest mother imaginable”.

Jeff went on to thank his own mum, his auntie, the Godmother’s and Jade’s friends. But he failed to mention Jackiey.

Freddy also penned his own tribute to Jade, sharing a photo of them alongside an image of her gravestone. He captioned it: “Happy heavenly Mother’s Day.”

And Jeff commented on the post: “Oh Fred, I’ve got you.”

Last week, Jackiey broke her silence on reports Jeff is taking legal steps to prevent her from seeing the boys.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: “I know what this is all about. It [the situation with Jeff] doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. Do I want to see Freddy? Of course I do. I see Freddy all of the time. I will see him,” she then added defiantly.

