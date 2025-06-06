Freddy Brazier reveals ‘addiction’ battle as he shares hopes for ‘healthy relationship’ with dad Jeff ahead of rehab stay

Freddy Brazier has bravely announced that he’s going to rehab in Marbella after admitting that he’s been addicted to smoking since he was 12.

The son of Jeff Brazier made the announcement on his Instagram earlier today (Friday, June 6).

Freddy Brazier set for rehab stint in brave admission

In an Instagram Story for his 19.5k followers, Freddy confessed that he wants to “cut down” on smoking.

The brother of actor Bobby Brazier explained that smoking is something he has been doing since he was 12 years old as a “coping mechanism”. However, it has has since turned into an addiction.

“I’ve decided that I will be cutting down and I want to go to rehab in Marbs as I feel if I’m in England I won’t take getting clean seriously,” he wrote on his Story.

“I’ve been smoking from the age of 12 and it’s time to stop. It was a bad coping mechanism that turned into an addiction – something I relied on and something that made me feel sane and somewhat okay,” he then continued.

Freddy on desire for ‘healthy’ relationships

Freddy continued: “I’ve found a rehabilitation centre and a boxing club. I’ve found someone I want to get to know and I’m happy I’ve got a good bunch of friends and I get out and enjoy myself,” he wrote.

“I want to be clean so I can life happily and have healthy relationships with people and be there for all of my family rather than feeling like I’m in the middle and have to choose a side,” he then continued.

“I haven’t been able to feel love properly as I have never loved myself and it starts now. I want to play football and take up boxing. I want to be happy and be in a healthy relationship and have a healthy relationship with my nana and my father,” he then added.

Jeff has launched legal action against Freddy’s grandmother (Credit: ITV)

Freddy’s concerning posts and smoking with grandmother Jackiey Budden

In recent months, it’s been reported that Jeff has launched legal action to prevent Freddy and Bobby’s grandmother, Jackiey Budden, from seeing his sons.

Jackiey is the mother of Jade Goody, who died in 2009. Jackiey and Jeff have clashed on numerous occasions since Jade’s death 16 years ago.

It’s believed that Jeff feels Freddy’s relationship with Jackiey has been “detrimental to him”. Sources have also added that Jeff is “concerned” for his son. It was reported last year that Freddy goes to his gran’s house when he falls out with his dad. This is reportedly something that leaves the ITV star “furious”.

In recent weeks, it’s been reported that Freddy has moved in with his grandmother. They were spotted smoking what seemed to be a joint while out in public in London last weekend.

Freddy also missed Bobby’s 22nd birthday last week. Sources claimed he was “making his feelings quite clear” about “who he wants to be spending time with”.

Freddy sparked concern earlier this week when he posted a TikTok video listing things he “hates”. Writing over a picture of himself and Jackiey, he penned: “My overthinking, bullies, step-parents, my relationship with weed, I’m easily manipulated and my family issues.”

He also added “cancer”, as well as his “big lips, nose and teeth”. “I don’t know how to love because I’ve never been loved,” he captioned the post.

