Bobby Brazier’s ‘sadness’ as brother Freddy ‘makes feelings clear’ amid growing family ‘feud’

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has reportedly been left saddened by brother Freddy’s decision to miss his recent birthday celebrations.

Freddy, 20, was absent from Bobby’s 22nd birthday bash over the weekend amid a reported family “feud”. It’s reportedly been sparked by dad Jeff’s concerns over the boys’ relationship with their maternal grandmother, Jackiey Budden.

Freddy Brazier ‘living with grandmother Jackiey Budden’

In recent months, it’s been reported that Jeff Brazier, 45, has been taking legal action to prevent Jackiey Budden, 68 – the late Jade Goody’s mother – from spending time with his son, Freddy.

Jeff and Jade Goody had Freddy and Bobby together before they split in 2004. This Morning star Jeff and Jackiey have reportedly clashed numerous times since Jade’s death in 2009.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jeff was launching legal action to prevent Jackiey from seeing Freddy. It’s believed that Jeff feels Freddy’s relationship with Jackiey has been “detrimental to him”. Sources have also added that Jeff is “concerned” for his son.

However, Freddy has continued to spend time with his grandmother.

Over the weekend, in pictures obtained by The Sun, Freddy and Jackiey were seen smoking what seemed to be a joint in public in London.

“These pictures show exactly why Jeff is so worried about his son,” a source alleged to the publication.

Freddy ‘defying’ dad

Over the weekend, Freddy also shared videos of himself and his grandmother dancing on TikTok. Freddy has reportedly been living with his grandmother for the past week.

“Jeff was never going to keep Freddy away from his Nanny for very long – they’ve always had a strong bond,” a source told the MailOnline.

Now, it’s been reported that Freddy also skipped Bobby’s birthday bash.

“Bobby celebrated his birthday with dad Jeff and stepmum Kate over the weekend. It was a really nice family occasion but everyone really missed Freddy,” a source alleged to The Sun.

“He was of course invited but he is making his feelings quite clear at the moment about who he wants to be spending time with,” they then continued.

“He did acknowledge Bobby’s birthday online but there was some sadness that he wasn’t there with his brother.”

ED! has contacted Bobby, Freddy, and Jeff’s representatives for comment.

Jackiey and Freddy’s bond

Last year, it was reported that Freddy would go to his grandmother’s house when he and Jeff had a row.

“Freddy will often turn up on the doorstep. Sometimes very unhappy, and wanting to see his nan,” a source told the MailOnline.

“He [Jeff] is furious at the idea that Freddy goes to her house after they have a row. He is cross at the idea of him going to seek solace there,” they then continued.

The source then said: “He and Jeff often argue, the rows can be bad, things go really, really pear-shaped between them and that’s it, he leaves. Freddy has got so much love to give. But he doesn’t feel like he gets it back off of his father.”

