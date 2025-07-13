Cheryl’s heartbreak over release of Liam Payne’s Netflix show as she shares sad message with son Bear

Cheryl has reportedly shared a difficult yet uplifting lesson with her son, Bear, seven, following the death of his father, Liam Payne.

It comes following the release of Netflix’s new show, Building the Band, which features Liam as a guest judge.

Liam’s new show has aired (Credit: Netflix)

Cheryl’s heartbreak following the release of Liam Payne’s new show

Almost nine months ago, Liam sadly passed away at the age of 31.

Last week, the show on which he was a guest judge, Building the Band, was released on Netflix.

Now it’s being reported that the release of the show has been particularly heartbreaking for Liam’s ex, Cheryl, 42, as it’s a “poignant” reminder of “how much more” the late star could have done with his life.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source said: “It is very sad for Cheryl. She’s very proud that Liam’s final project is now available for the world to see, but obviously it’s heartbreaking, too, after Liam’s death. It’s a poignant reminder to Cheryl – and to his fans – of how much more Liam could have done with his life. But that potential was tragically cut short.”

Cheryl and Liam were together between 2016 and 2018 and shared a son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl’s sad message to son Bear

The source then continued.

“He had so much going for him, as well as being a devoted father to Bear. It’s another reason why Cheryl wanted to continue with her own TV career – to show Bear that there is life after losing Liam, that you can be strong and that he can pick himself up,” they then said.

“He can be anything he wants to be in life.”

ED! has contacted Cheryl’s representatives for comment.

Tributes have been paid (Credit: Netflix)

Tribute to Liam on Building the Band

At the start of the first episode of Building the Band, Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean pays tribute to Liam.

“When we came together to film Building The Band, we never imagined we would soon be saying goodbye to our friend, Liam Payne,” he said.

“Liam is a guest judge in later episodes and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice,” he then continued.

“It is through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family.”

Liam’s sister, Ruth, shared a tribute to the star too. “I didn’t know whether to share this, but it felt weird when I’ve raved about Liam’s work and achievements for the last 15 years. I’m heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show. He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!” she said.

“You’re a star, Liam, you always were and always will be. There are a range of emotions left watching this, but one of the main ones is immeasurable pride, always. Miss you more every day.”

Read more: Eye-popping fortune Liam Payne left after dying without a will as beneficiary ‘revealed’

Building the Band is available to stream on Netflix now. Episodes 5-7 will be released on Wednesday, July 16.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.