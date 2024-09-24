Coronation Street: Everything we know about a Daisy and Daniel reunion

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, September 23), Daisy confessed her feelings for Daniel and admitted that she still loved him.

Daniel also admitted that he loved Daisy but he was with Bethany now and they both needed to accept that.

Here’s everything we know about a potential Daniel and Daisy reunion.

Daisy confessed her feelings (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy confessed her love

Last week on Corrie, Ryan split up with Daisy after realising that she was still very much in love with Daniel.

Daisy was torn as she did have feelings for Ryan but admitted that ultimately her heart lay with her ex.

Last night, Daisy sat down with Daniel in the pub and told him that she was still in love with him.

Daniel admitted that he also loved her but was with Bethany now.

Carla also suggested to Sarah at work, that now with Bethany out of the way, Daniel and Daisy might get back together.

Later on, Daniel prioritised Bethany and flew to Turkey after finding out that Bethany had sepsis following a botched liposuction surgery.

Corrie fans desperate for Daniel and Daisy reunion

Corrie fans are now desperate for Daniel and Daisy to get back together, hoping that the pair can reunite and stay together for good this time.

One person shared: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Daisy and Daniel are meant to be like a modern Deirdre and Ken x.”

Another person added: “We’re getting Daniel and Daisy back together by Christmas, you heard it here first.”

A third viewer finished: “Daisy and Daniel are a better couple simply because they feel like equals and not like teacher/student.”

Will they ever get back together? (Credit: ITV)

Everything we know about a Daniel and Daisy reunion

With Bethany so ill, Daniel’s attention focusing on her over the coming months.

Bethany will have a permanent stoma, with her family also struggling to pay her medical bills so that she can return home.

Daisy is set to help Daniel try to raise the funds for Bethany and will form a support system for Daniel as he struggles to help his ill girlfriend.

As Daniel struggles with his obvious feelings for Daisy, will all of this only bring them closer together? Or, will Daniel ultimately decide to stick by Bethany and leave Daisy in the past?

