Coronation Street spoilers: As Bethany discovers Daisy’s pregnant, will she still marry Daniel? What happens next!

In Coronation Street spoilers, it seems as though Bethany and Daniel’s relationship is over thanks to Daisy’s baby secret.

Tonight’s episode (Wednesday, January 22nd) saw Bethany find out that Daisy’s pregnant… with possibly Daniel’s baby.

She then decided that she wasn’t going to give Daniel another chance and gave him back her engagement ring. But, are their wedding plans truly ruined?

Bethany wasn’t best pleased (Credit: ITV

Coronation Street: Bethany found out Daisy’s baby secret

Tonight, Bethany started bragging about her wedding during the Rovers’ pub quiz. Daisy then decided that she’d had enough of Bethany and Daniel playing happy families and took to the mic.

She then asked a rather personal question: “If Daisy is pregnant, and there are two men she slept with, who is the father of her baby?” Kit and Daniel’s names were then given as multiple choice answers.

Bethany and Sarah were both fuming, with Bethany going home and telling her mum that she might’ve understood if Daniel had just confessed to her that he’d slept with her straight away. Sarah then told her that she shouldn’t stay with Daniel just because she thought that he was her only option.

Meanwhile, Daisy started to experience stomach cramps and was taken to the hospital by Jenny. Kit then turned up and vowed to be there for the baby if it was his, staying with Daisy for her ultrasound.

Everything was fine with the baby, with Daisy returning home to be visited by Daniel back at the pub. Daniel then apologised for not being at the hospital, promising to support both Daisy and the baby if it was his.

Bethany then stormed in and told Daniel that she was considering giving him another chance before seeing him talking to Daisy. She then threw her engagement ring at Daniel and walked out.

Is this really the end? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany prepares to move to London without Daniel

In Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week, it looks as though Daniel and Bethany’s wedding is completely off as Bethany prepares to move to London alone.

With Bethany moving her stuff out of the flat and packing her bags for London, Sarah confronts Daisy over destroying Bethany and Daniel’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Daisy receives the DNA results back and reads them. However, she keeps the baby daddy identity from Jenny and tells her that nobody needs to know as it won’t change anything.

But, will Bethany leave Weatherfield without making amends with Daniel? It looks like their engagement might actually be over…

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Abi suffers visions of Seb

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!