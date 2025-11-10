Coronation Street confirms emotional special as David and Shona face difficult decision after baby scan

Coronation Street took a heartbreaking turn tonight (Monday, November 10) as David and Shona Platt were given worrying news about their unborn baby.

In the ITV soap, the couple excitedly headed to the hospital for their latest scan, hoping to finally find out their baby’s gender. But their joy quickly turned to fear when the sonographer spotted something unexpected during the appointment.

Instead of the happy moment they’d been waiting for, David and Shona were left reeling after doctors revealed a mass had been found on their baby’s neck – news that will lead into an emotional special episode later this week.

The Platts received worrying baby news in Coronation Street

Shona Platt headed to her baby scan after being given a lift by Sarah. David was initially a no-show (he’d been arrested by Kit Green – eye roll). But, Kit then had a change of heart and drove David to the hospital.

David’s wife was rightly livid at him for almost missing the scan not once, but twice. The pair then headed into their appointment but picked up on a look of concern on the sonographer’s face.

The woman then explained that she’d spotted a mass on the baby’s neck.

After the appointment, David tried to reassure Shona that everything would be alright. But, Shona couldn’t help but fear the worst.

The couple then prepared for their follow-up appointment which would take place the next day.

Special Corrie episode for David and Shona confirmed

Coronation Street airs a powerful and emotional special episode on Wednesday, November 12, as David and Shona Platt’s heartbreaking baby storyline reaches a critical moment.

The episode takes a unique approach, showing the morning unfold twice. Once through Shona’s eyes and once through David’s, as they prepare for their hospital appointment.

While David tries to stay calm and put on a brave face, Shona mistakes his composure for indifference, believing he doesn’t care as much as she does. But behind his quiet exterior, David is falling apart, trying desperately to stay strong for his wife. Shona, meanwhile, wears her heart on her sleeve, unable to hide her fear about what lies ahead.

Their contrasting ways of coping only drive a deeper wedge between them. And, by the time they reach the hospital, emotions are already running high.

Once there, the couple are given the devastating news no parent ever wants to hear – the mass on their baby’s neck is a tumour, and doctors fear it could be cancerous.

Faced with an impossible decision, David and Shona are told that continuing with the pregnancy would mean Shona undergoing a complex and potentially life-threatening surgery. As the reality sinks in, the couple are left heartbroken, questioning what the future holds for both their baby and their marriage.

