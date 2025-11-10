Coronation Street ITVX episode confirms troubling baby scan update for much-loved couple

It was a tense day for one Coronation Street couple in today’s ITVX early release episode (Monday, November 10), as their baby scan brought some worrying news at the hospital.

David nearly missed the appointment after an unexpected run-in with Kit Green but managed to arrive just in time.

Thankfully, he was there when Shona needed him most, as the scan revealed something that left the couple deeply concerned.

David arrived just in time (Credit: ITV)

David’s arrest chaos before baby scan in Coronation Street

Today’s Coronation Street opened with Shona eagerly preparing for her baby scan, excited to finally learn the gender of her little one. But as time ticked by and David failed to show up, her excitement quickly turned to worry.

When Sarah offered her a lift to the hospital, Shona feared David Platt was about to miss yet another milestone. This time, though, he wasn’t trapped in a lift, he was behind bars. After a heated run-in with Kit Green, David was arrested for shoving the police officer during their feud.

Fortunately, Kit had a change of heart, releasing David and driving him straight to the hospital to face his furious wife. He arrived just in time, walking in as Shona’s name was called for her appointment.

Once inside, the sonographer began the scan, reassuring the couple she’d be checking that everything looked healthy, but what they saw next left them on edge.

A mass is found on the baby’s neck (Credit: ITV)

Shona and David’s baby scan

The Platts were then told that there was a mass on their unborn baby’s neck. They’d need to come back the next day for more information.

David Platt tried to distract Shona from searching into it online by sticking on one of her favourite films and getting her a takeaway but it was of no use.

The situation was made worse when Audrey turned up wanting to know the baby’s gender, talking about baby gifts. Shona snapped before apologising, later confiding in David her fears that something was really wrong with their baby.

David then reassured Shona that everything would work out and they’d get to see their baby grow up. Shona then told him that he couldn’t say that for sure.

With the couple dreading their next appointment, Wednesday’s episode will follow on from this in a special instalment of the soap. This will focus on the couple’s reaction to being told that Shona might have to undergo a complex surgery. What will the couple decide?

