Coronation Street theory suggests Becky may take Costello’s life in sinister twist

Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers have teased a shocking twist as Costello is set to be attacked, and fans are already speculating that Becky could be the one behind it.

Viewers will remember Becky recently issued a chilling threat towards Costello and his daughter, sparking fears she may be ready to act on her words.

Next week’s episodes confirm that Costello does indeed come under attack, but who is responsible? Could Becky really go through with it, or is someone else lurking in the shadows?

Costello is Becky’s No.1 target (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm Costello attack

Costello and Becky have both been issuing out threats towards each other recently. When Costello threatened to have Becky killed just like he’d done to Tia Wardley, Becky wasn’t swayed to jump on a flight and leave for Alicante.

Instead, she told him that she’d be sticking around for as long as it would take to win her family back. And, if he had a problem with that, then harm could come to him and his daughter. Brutal.

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers now suggest that Becky might’ve just acted on her threats.

When Becky receives a funeral wreath on her doorstep, she confronts Costello. She then heads out to the precinct and secretly takes some photos of a group of teenage girls.

Later on, Costello receives a message with a photo of his daughter. Another threat.

As Costello then fails to turn up for work, Kit finds out that he’s been attacked. And, he wastes no time in blaming Becky.

Will Costello die? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain will kill Costello

With Becky having threatened Costello, and with Costello being attacked next week, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Becky will go as far as killing the Weatherfield DI.

The theory on X read: “Hopefully Lisa realises before it’s too late for Costello! ‘Cos I seriously think that after the attack, he will get murdered by Becky!”

Whether Becky is behind the attack remains to be seen, but she will ‘stop at nothing’ to get her way.

She’s already threatened him and his daughter, but does she really have it in her to bump him off?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

