Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain is the real Tia Wardley in huge twist

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Becky Swain is actually the real Tia Wardley and isn’t actually dead.

This evening on the cobbles (Friday, September 5), spoilers reveal that Tia Wardley makes an appearance.

But, one new theory has suggested that the real Tia Wardley is someone Lisa knows very well…

Tia Wardley introduces herself to Lisa tonight (Credit: ITV)

Tia Wardley arrives on Coronation Street

Lisa and Carla recently got engaged in happy scenes this week, with Lisa proposing to Carla outside of Underworld while wearing police uniform.

The couple then headed to the Rovers to celebrate, with Kit Green having a word with Lisa and informing her that DI Costello might be corrupt.

Meanwhile, Costello sat in his office and phoned someone up. He then said that Kit and Lisa had been investigating into Tia Wardley and Becky’s death but he would ‘deal with it.’

Tonight, someone claiming to be Tia Wardley turns up at the Bistro to speak to Lisa as she’s having a family meal.

But, will Lisa finally get the answers she’s longed for?

Fans don’t believe Tia is who she says she is (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain identity twist

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Becky Swain is still alive and actually now goes under the name of Tia Wardley. This means that the ‘Tia’ who introduces herself to Lisa would be an imposter.

Costello told the person on the phone that he’d ‘deal with’ the situation, but was he speaking to Becky who now goes by the name Tia?

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Tia is Becky, calling it.”

This would mean that Becky changed her identity after her ‘death’ and started going by a new name. But, could she really pull this off? And, is Costello in on it?

